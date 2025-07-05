TV Review: Bertie Gregory Searches for Great White Sharks in New Nat Geo Sharkfest Special

Summer is here and that means it must be time for Sharkfest. Now, I’ll have to admit up-front that I’m not one who has partaken in any Sharkfest offerings before, so a special like Nat Geo’s Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory is new territory for me. For those unfamiliar with Bertie Gregory, he’s an award-winning wildlife filmmaker and National Geographic Explorer, with a passion to protect nature. It’s in that spirit that Bertie looks to get up-close with a great white shark in this new Sharkfest special.

In this special, Bertie heads to South Africa for his most audacious mission yet, as he sets out to spot and potentially dive alongside a great white shark. The spot he travels to at the southern tip of Africa is a protected area, home to some truly magnificent marine life. I came into this special expecting nothing but sharks, however there is also some truly incredible footage captured of hundreds of playful seals, dolphins and right whales. Each animal’s role in the ecosystem is examined, particularly in relation to how they could be prey for a great white.

Ever since the release of Jaws 50 years ago this summer, the great white shark has been one of the ocean’s most famous and feared predators. But do they entirely deserve that distinction? Bertie examines the challenges that great whites face on our rapidly changing planet – referencing a couple of notable accidents involving sharks that took place in the area. The community rallied together though, and created a great system that allows humans and sharks to coexist in relative peace, something highlighted in the special.

If, like me, you’re a newcomer to the yearly delights of Sharkfest, I’d absolutely recommend Sharks Up Close as a good entry point. Bertie has an endearing personality and soothing voice that makes for a fun watch. Combine that with incredible drone and underwater footage of some of nature’s most impressive sea creatures, and you have a winning combination.

Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory premieres tonight, July 5th at 8/7c on National Geographic, and streams on Disney+ and Hulu beginning tomorrow.