Bender's Back and More Chaotic Than Ever in a Sneak Peek of “Futurama” Season 13

All 10 episodes of the Lucky 13th season of "Futurama" will drop at once!

Hulu has shared some first look images from the upcoming 13th season of Futurama, which is set to debut with all 10 episodes in September.

Hulu is going back to the future with another new season of the hit animated series Futurama .

. Marking a difference from previous seasons’ release strategies, this season will debut all 10 episodes at once on September 15th at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Season 13 will also premiere on September 15th at 8/7c with two episodes weekly on FXX.

The prior two seasons on Hulu premiered with one episode at launch and one new episode weekly.

This season, Bender is rampaging out of control! A volcano is about to explode! Fry confronts a rival for Leela's love! And Dr. Zoidberg is rising up to heaven?! The excitement might be too much! You've been warned... it's an all new season of FUTURAMA!

features the talented voice work of John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil Lamar and David Herman. First debuting way back in 1999 on Fox, Futurama was created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen.

More First Look Images:

Futurama at San Diego Comic-Con:

Fans will be able to learn more about the upcoming season with a special panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 26th at 11:00 a.m.

panel. returns this fall on Hulu with 10 shiny new episodes, and Matt Groening has smuggled out some top-secret, never-before-seen footage under his fez. Come view the world premiere of this stolen treasure along with panelists Matt Groening and David X. Cohen, executive producers Claudia Katz and Ken Keeler, supervising director Peter Avanzino, moderator Lee Supercinski, and Futurama vocal superstars Billy West, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman and Maurice LaMarche. Plus, prizes! Special bonus: Everyone might get arrested! Learn more about what other panels and activations from Disney Entertainment Television are coming to SDCC 2025, here