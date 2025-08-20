"Alien: Earth" Racks Up Big Viewership Numbers in First Week Streaming

FX’s "Alien: Earth" is taking the streaming world by storm.

Noah Hawley’s hit FX series captivates audiences worldwide, marking a stellar debut in its first six days of streaming.

What’s Happening:

The first two episodes of Alien: Earth hit streaming last week, and in just its first six days, the series racked up 9.2 million views worldwide, proving that fans can’t get enough of this interstellar thriller.

Episode 3 of Alien: Earth, titled "Metamorphosis," premieres tonight, Tuesday, August 19 on Hulu at 8 p.m. ET and on the FX linear channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and on Disney+ internationally.

, titled “Metamorphosis," premieres tonight, Tuesday, August 19 on Hulu at 8 p.m. ET and on the FX linear channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and on Disney+ internationally. In episode 3, the team returns home with unexpected cargo. An unsettling experiment occurs, and a new talent is discovered. Written by Noah Hawley and Bob DeLaurentis; Directed by Dana Gonzales.

Check out Laughing Place’s review of Alien: Earth here

About Alien: Earth:

When the mysterious deep-space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth.

In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named Wendy marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.

Created by Noah Hawley ( Fargo Legion

What They’re Saying:

Judy Berman, TIME - “FX’s fantastic Alien: Earth …is a remarkable achievement"

“FX’s fantastic …is a remarkable achievement" Chris Vognar, Boston Globe - “It’s a textbook for how to leave the viewer salivating for what’s next"

“It’s a textbook for how to leave the viewer salivating for what’s next" Clint Gage, IGN - “Noah Hawley has made an amazing piece of science fiction on the strength of solid production and creature design, an incredible cast, and needle drops that make me want a cigarette"

More Hulu News:

