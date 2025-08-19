It's Tool Time! "Home Improvement" Stars Reunite on "Shifting Gears" Season 2
But will there also be a JTT cameo? I don't think so, Tim.
Get ready for a Home Improvement reunion on Season 2 of ABC’s Shifting Gears.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, Home Improvement stars Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning will join their former co-star Tim Allen, who stars in and executive produces Shifting Gears.
- The trio will make their Season 2 debut on Wednesday, October 1, supporting Tim Allen’s character, Matt Parker, in a surprising way.
- At this time, character details remain under wraps.
- Home Improvement ran on ABC from 1991–1999. Tim Allen starred as Tim “The Tool Man" Taylor and later became executive producer. Patricia Richardson was Jill Taylor, wife and mom to Brad, Randy, and Mark. Also guest-starred on Last Man Standing. Richard Karn played Al Borland, Tim’s buddy and Tool Time co-host. Appeared on Last Man Standing and co-hosted History Channel shows Assembly Required and More Power with Allen. Dunning portrayed Heidi, the show within a show’s model, from seasons 3 to 8, following Pamela Anderson’s time as Lisa.
About Shifting Gears:
- The show follows Matt, a widowed, headstrong owner of a classic car restoration business. Everything changes when his estranged daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) and her children move in, sparking a different kind of restoration.
- Alongside Tim Allen and Kat Dennings, the cast includes Seann William Scott as Gabriel, Daryl Chill Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia. Returning guest stars this season include Nancy Travis and Jenna Elfman.
