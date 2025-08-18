The Twisted Tale Unveiled: Amanda Knox Speaks Out in New ABC Primetime Special

Amanda Knox features in a new ABC primetime special, following the release of Hulu's "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox."

As a new dramatic retelling of her tale gets ready to debut on Hulu, ABC will be airing a special one-hour program focusing on Amanda Knox this Friday.

What’s Happening:

On Wednesday, August 20th, Hulu will premiere the first two episodes of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox , a limited series telling Knox’s story from her point of view.

, a limited series telling Knox’s story from her point of view. To go along with the new series, ABC will air a one-hour special this Friday, August 22nd – Search for the Truth: The Amanda Knox Story .

. The special includes an exclusive interview with Knox, who discusses the years-long battle to prove her innocence after being wrongfully convicted of her roommate’s 2007 murder.

Knox speaks candidly about the profound toll of her wrongful conviction, the global media frenzy that shaped the public’s perception of her, and the lingering impact of misinformation and speculation that have followed her ever since.

The special also features interviews with creatives behind The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox , including series creator and showrunner K.J. Steinberg, executive producers Monica Lewinsky and Warren Littlefield, and Grace Van Patten, who plays Amanda.

, including series creator and showrunner K.J. Steinberg, executive producers Monica Lewinsky and Warren Littlefield, and Grace Van Patten, who plays Amanda. Search for the Truth: The Amanda Knox Story airs Friday, August 22nd (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, and will stream the next day on Disney+

airs Friday, August 22nd (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, and will stream the next day on Be sure to check out our review of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox here

More Disney TV News: