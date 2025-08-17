Steve Martin Returns to His Disneyland Roots to Film Scene at the Main Street Magic Shop, Likely for New Oswald Disney+ Series

The Disney Legend could be involved with Jon Favreau’s new Oswald the Lucky Rabbit live-action series.

Disney Legend Steve Martin, who currently stars in the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, appears to be returning to his Disneyland roots for his latest project.

What’s Happening:

Variety reports

The actor and Disney Legend did not confirm exactly what he was filming, but the timing does coincide with the filming for Jon Favreau’s new Oswald the Lucky Rabbit live-action series, which has been filming at Disneyland recently.

Martin did, however, confirm that his scene was shot at the Main Street Magic Shop, a particularly poignant location, as the actor once worked here when he was 15 years old. Speaking at an Emmy FYC event at Televerse, Martin said: “I shot a little one-day scene at Disneyland on my birthday, August 14, two days ago, and it was in the magic shop where I worked when I was 15. I’m standing on the exact same spot that I stood on when I was 15! And I said, ‘it’s like going to work when you’re 15, and then coming home from work and you’re 80."

Martin previously returned to his Disneyland roots 20 years ago for the resort’s 50th anniversary, where he hosted Disneyland: The First 50 Magical Years, which played in the Main Street Opera House for a number of years.

We actually spotted another Disney Legend, Jon Favreau, who is helming the new Oswald series, filming it on location at Disneyland

The series is set to be a live-action/animation hybrid, a la the 2016 live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book , which Favreau also directed for the company.

, which Favreau also directed for the company. The cast revealed thus far include Kathryn Hahn, Amy Sedaris, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Ryder Allen.

There is no official timeline or any kind of release date for the new series, although we do know that it is destined for Disney+

Meanwhile, Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building will debut September 9th on Hulu.

Who is Oswald the Lucky Rabbit?

Devotees will recall that Oswald was one of Walt Disney’s early creations, dating back to 1927 before Mickey Mouse, and featured in 27 animated shorts. Walt eventually lost the rights to the character to Universal in a dispute that is largely known to have influenced the creation of Mickey Mouse in 1928.

Disney CEO Bob Iger brought the character back to the company in 2006, via a savvy trade with NBCUniversal for sportscaster Al Michaels.

Oswald went on to make his first Disney Parks appearance at Disney California Adventure

He also memorably appeared in the fan-favorite video game, Epic Mickey , and its two follow-ups Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two and Epic Mickey: Power of Illusion .

, and its two follow-ups and . All of Oswald’s classic shorts have now entered the public domain, and you can see a selection of them on our YouTube channel

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now