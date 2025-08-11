Trailer Incoming: Lester’s Death Sparks New Drama in Season 5 of “Only Murders in the Building”
Charles, Oliver and Mabel are back to solve yet another murder in the Arconia starting on September 9th.
Let’s talk murder! We’ve gotten a small glimpse at what awaits in Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building ahead of a full trailer release tomorrow.
What’s Happening:
- Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are back to solve yet another murder in the Arconia, as the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building is set to premiere on September 9th, 2025.
- The first trailer for the new season will debut tomorrow, August 12th – but ahead of that, we’re seeing our first footage from Season 5 through a short teaser promoting the trailer.
- The short teaser offers a first look at a number of new and returning guest stars, including:
- Meryl Streep
- Bobby Cannavale
- Teddy Coluca
- Beanie Feldstein
- Jermaine Fowler
- Keegan-Michael Key
- Richard Kind
- Nathan Lane
- Téa Leoni
- Logan Lerman
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph
- Christoph Waltz
- Dianne Wiest
- Renée Zellweger
- After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.
- Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie).
- The first three episodes of Season 5 will debut on September 9th, with new episodes following weekly thereafter.
- The first four seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming on Hulu, and be sure to check out Alex’s recap of the Season 4 finale.
