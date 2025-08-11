Lily James Steps Into Whitney Wolfe's Inspiring Shoes in the Trailer for Hulu’s “Swiped”

James stars in the biographical drama film about the founder of Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Hulu has released the first trailer and given us a release date for Swiped, their upcoming biographical drama film starring Lily James as Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe.

What’s Happening:

After making its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in early September, 20th Century Studios’ Swiped will debut exclusively on Hulu on September 19th, 2025.

will debut exclusively on Hulu on September 19th, 2025. Swiped introduces recent college grad Whitney Wolfe, played by Lily James, as she uses extraordinary grit and ingenuity to break into the male-dominated tech industry and launch an innovative, globally lauded dating app (two, actually), paving the way to becoming the youngest female self-made billionaire.

introduces recent college grad Whitney Wolfe, played by Lily James, as she uses extraordinary grit and ingenuity to break into the male-dominated tech industry and launch an innovative, globally lauded dating app (two, actually), paving the way to becoming the youngest female self-made billionaire. The film is directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, whose previous work includes Valley Girl and Unpregnant . Goldenberg also co-wrote the screenplay with Bill Parker and Kim Caramele.

and . Goldenberg also co-wrote the screenplay with Bill Parker and Kim Caramele. In addition to James, Swiped also stars Jackson White, Myha’la, Ben Schnetzer, Pierson Fodé, Clea DuVall, Pedro Correa, Ian Colleti, Coral Peña, and Dan Stevens.

also stars Jackson White, Myha’la, Ben Schnetzer, Pierson Fodé, Clea DuVall, Pedro Correa, Ian Colleti, Coral Peña, and Dan Stevens. The premiere at TIFF 50, a major festival platform, positions Swiped as a potentially significant awards season contender.

In addition to the new trailer, a poster and some new stills from the film have also been released.

