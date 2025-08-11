Lily James Steps Into Whitney Wolfe's Inspiring Shoes in the Trailer for Hulu’s “Swiped”

James stars in the biographical drama film about the founder of Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Hulu has released the first trailer and given us a release date for Swiped, their upcoming biographical drama film starring Lily James as Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe.

What’s Happening:

  • After making its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in early September, 20th Century Studios’ Swiped will debut exclusively on Hulu on September 19th, 2025.
  • Swiped introduces recent college grad Whitney Wolfe, played by Lily James, as she uses extraordinary grit and ingenuity to break into the male-dominated tech industry and launch an innovative, globally lauded dating app (two, actually), paving the way to becoming the youngest female self-made billionaire.
  • The film is directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, whose previous work includes Valley Girl and Unpregnant. Goldenberg also co-wrote the screenplay with Bill Parker and Kim Caramele.
  • In addition to James, Swiped also stars Jackson White, Myha’la, Ben Schnetzer, Pierson Fodé, Clea DuVall, Pedro Correa, Ian Colleti, Coral Peña, and Dan Stevens.
  • The premiere at TIFF 50, a major festival platform, positions Swiped as a potentially significant awards season contender.

  • In addition to the new trailer, a poster and some new stills from the film have also been released.

More 20th Century Studios News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now