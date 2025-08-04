20th Century Studios Drops Official Trailer for James L. Brooks' Comedy "Ella McCay" Featuring All Star Cast
The film follows a politician who has to juggle her work and family life in the new comedy.
20th Century Studios has dropped the trailer for their upcoming feature from James L. Brooks, Ella McCay, which features a stacked cast and is set to debut later this year.
What’s Happening:
- 20th Century Studios has dropped the official trailer for the new film, Ella McCay, which is due out in theaters later this year.
- The movie comes from Oscar and Emmy Award winner, James L. Brooks (As Good As It Gets, Terms of Endearment, Broadcast News, The Simpsons), who wrote and directed the film.
- In Ella McCay, we follow an idealistic young woman who juggles her family and work life in a comedy about the people you love and how to survive them.
- The cast includes:
- Emma Mackey
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Jack Lowden
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Ayo Edebiri
- Spike Fearn
- Rebecca Hall
- Julie Kavner
- Becky Ann Baker
- Joey Brooks
- Albert Brooks
- Woody Harrelson
- Along with the trailer, we also got the poster for the new film, which is set to release this December.
- Brooks discussed the movie with The Hollywood Reporter back in April, saying that the film is set in 2008, and it’s about “how to not make government service and political office something any sane person would flee from. In a movie like this, you’ve got to figure out what the heroism is, and chase that. What is it really that makes you a fine person? Is it a character that’s worth supporting for an entire movie? That’s what you aim for."
- Ella McCay arrives in theaters everywhere on December 12th.
