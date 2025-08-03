20th Century Studios’ Adaptation of “Whalefall” Gets 2026 Release Date
The film will be based on the highly praised novel of the same name by author Daniel Kraus.
20th Century Studios has given a release date to their adaptation of the Daniel Kraus novel, Whalefall.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that 20th Century Studios’ adaptation of Whalefall, directed by Brian Duffield, will be released in theaters on October 16th, 2026.
- Described as The Martian meets 127 Hours, Whalefall is about a scuba diver in search of his deceased father’s remains, who gets swallowed by an eighty-foot, sixty-ton sperm whale and has only one hour to escape before his oxygen runs out. After giving up on life, the young man is surprised to find a reason to live in the most dangerous and unlikely of places.
- Whalefall stars Austin Abrams, Josh Brolin, Elisabeth Shue, John Ortiz, Jane Levy and Emily Rudd.
- Attached to co-write, direct and produce the film is Brian Duffield, who previously worked with 20th Century on the acclaimed sci-fi thriller No One Will Save You.
- Novel author Kraus will co-write, with Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody and Allan Mandelbaum to produce for Imagine Entertainment, alongside Duffield.
