Anne Hathaway Shows Off Chic Pantsuit on Set of “The Devil Wears Prada 2”

Plus, Rachel Bloom and Patrick Brammall have joined the cast of the highly-anticipated sequel.

As production continues on The Devil Wears Prada 2, we’re getting our first look at Anne Hathaway on set, alongside some new casting news.

What’s Happening:

Production is underway on The Devil Wears Prada 2 , which will see Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles from the 2006 hit film.

It was also revealed by Deadline that Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Patrick Brammall (The Dispatcher) have joined the cast, with both their roles currently being kept under wraps.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to show Miranda Priestly (Streep) facing the decline of magazine publishing. Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Emily Charlton for help. Emily, played by Emily Blunt in the original film, has risen from stressed-out assistant to a powerful executive at a luxury brand.

Talent is also returning behind the camera, with Aline Brosh McKenna once again writing the screenplay with David Frankel directing.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theaters on May 1st, 2026.

