Latest "Night at the Museum" Reimagining Finds Its Writer

21 Laps moves ahead with the latest installment of this blockbuster franchise.

A reimagining of Night at the Museum is in the works at 20th Century Studios, with Tripper Clancy set to write the script.

What’s Happening:

A reimagining of the successful Night at the Museum franchise is in development at 20th Century Studios.

franchise is in development at 20th Century Studios. As Deadline

While plot details are under wraps, the film is described as a new story set in the museum with all-new characters.

Considering the emphasis given to all-new characters, it seems reasonable to speculate that Ben Stiller’s character Larry Daley may not return in this film.

Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce for 21 Laps, with Emily Morris overseeing the project.

This new film continues the franchise's expansion, following the 2022 animated feature Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again for Disney+

Uncovering the Night at The Museum Franchise:

The Night at the Museum franchise originated at 20th Century Fox. Following Disney's acquisition of Fox in 2019, the franchise now falls under the Disney umbrella, allowing for projects like the animated Disney+ film and this new reimagining.

franchise originated at 20th Century Fox. Following Disney's acquisition of Fox in 2019, the franchise now falls under the Disney umbrella, allowing for projects like the animated Disney+ film and this new reimagining. Despite not yet having a theme park presence, concept art has surfaced from an abandoned 2010 theme park attraction based on the franchise, predating the Disney acquisition. This continues to spark speculation about a future theme park tie-in.

A Night at the Museum musical, with music by Disney Legend Alan Menken, was workshopped in 2022 and is currently still in development.

musical, with music by Disney Legend Alan Menken, was workshopped in 2022 and is currently still in development. The last Night at the Museum film released in theaters was Secret of the Tomb in 2014, which grossed $363 million worldwide.

More Night at the Museum News:

Movie Review: “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again"