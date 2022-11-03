Disney+ Shares First Image From “Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again”

Disney+ has shared an image from the upcoming animated feature continuing the Night at the Museum franchise, Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, ahead of its debut on the platform in December.

Disney+ has shared a first look at the new animated feature coming straight to the streaming service, Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.

In the image, we see Nick, as he moves through the Museum of Natural History, coming close to the skeleton of a dinosaur.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again follows Nick Daley, who is reluctantly following in his father’s footsteps as a night watchman. However, when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes (again), it is up to Nick to save the museum once and for all.

Shawn Levy, who has helped shape the blockbuster franchise as director of the previous films, is producing the film under his 21 Laps banner, and has Matt Danner directing the animated production, which is reportedly partially based on the children's book.

The animated feature was originally announced back in 2019, based on the original Night at the Museum and its sequels, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.

The voice cast of the new film includes: Joshua Bassett as Nick Daley Thomas Lennon as Teddy Joseph Kamal as Kahmunrah Steve Zahn as Jedediah Jack Whitehall as Octavius Kieran Sequoia as Sacagawea Alice Isaaz as Joan of Arc Zachary Levi as Larry Gillian Jacobs as Erica Jamie Demetriou as Dr. McPhee

Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again arrives on Disney+ on December 9th.