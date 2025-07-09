Intrigue and Suspense Await as “The Amateur” Sets Hulu Debut Date

Rami Malek stars in this exciting thriller from 20th Century Studios, which is coming to Hulu later this month.

Intrigue and suspense await you as 20th Century Studios’ The Amateur is set to make its Hulu debut later this month.

What’s Happening:

, a smart, emotional espionage thriller from 20th Century Studios. The film will be coming to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

portrays the gripping journey of CIA codebreaker Charlie Heller (Rami Malek) as he channels his intellect into a relentless pursuit of justice after his wife is killed in a terrorist attack. Under the tactical guidance of seasoned CIA operative Henderson (Laurence Fishburne), Heller evolves from analyst to avenger in a riveting story of love, loss, and retribution. The film has received high praise, being called “a gripping global spy thriller" by Deadline’s Pete Hammond, and earning an impressive 88% “Verified Moviegoer" score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out our own Alex Reif's review of The Amateur.

