Intrigue and Suspense Await as “The Amateur” Sets Hulu Debut Date
Rami Malek stars in this exciting thriller from 20th Century Studios, which is coming to Hulu later this month.
Intrigue and suspense await you as 20th Century Studios’ The Amateur is set to make its Hulu debut later this month.
What’s Happening:
- Rami Malek leads The Amateur, a smart, emotional espionage thriller from 20th Century Studios.
- The film will be coming to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers starting July 17th.
- The Amateur portrays the gripping journey of CIA codebreaker Charlie Heller (Rami Malek) as he channels his intellect into a relentless pursuit of justice after his wife is killed in a terrorist attack. Under the tactical guidance of seasoned CIA operative Henderson (Laurence Fishburne), Heller evolves from analyst to avenger in a riveting story of love, loss, and retribution.
- The film has received high praise, being called “a gripping global spy thriller" by Deadline’s Pete Hammond, and earning an impressive 88% “Verified Moviegoer" score on Rotten Tomatoes.
- The Amateur was also released on Blu-ray on July 8th, and will be available to purchase digitally on June 10th.
- Check out our own Alex Reif’s review of The Amateur.
More on the Horizon from 20th Century Studios:
- A reimagining of Night at the Museum is in the works at 20th Century Studios, with Tripper Clancy set to write the script.
- The cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 is growing, with the addition of actors such as Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and more.
- Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third film in James Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar franchise, is hitting theaters later this year. Empire Magazine recently revealed an exclusive image from the upcoming film.
- Samara Weaving stars in a new heist thriller coming to Hulu in August, Eenie Meanie, where she plays a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavory past.
More Disney Movie News:
- Movie Review: "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" Brings Fresh Blood to the Franchise
- Marvel’s First Family Takes Paris by Storm as “The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Press Tour Kicks Off
- "ZOMBIES 4" Cast on Vampires, Torch-Passing, and Their Most Emotional Musical Moments
- Star Wars Original Trilogy Actor Kenneth Colley Passes Away at Age 87
- Disney Concerts Brings Us Live 90's R&B Classics With Newly Announced "Waiting to Exhale" Experience
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now