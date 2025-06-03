Watch “The Amateur” Anywhere Soon With Digital Release and Blu-ray Dates Announced

If you are a fan of The Amateur, soon you will be able to watch this film in the comfort of your own home.

What’s Happening:

20th Century Studios will release The Amateur on June 10th through various digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

on June 10th through various digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. The film will also be available on 4K UHD and Blu-ray starting July 8.

Bonus Features: (varies by product and retailer)

The Team : The cast and crew share their insights on what drew them to this ambitious project. Rami Malek offers his perspective as both an actor and producer, while director James Hawes and others discuss how the script skillfully blends emotional depth with high-stakes action.

: The cast and crew share their insights on what drew them to this ambitious project. Rami Malek offers his perspective as both an actor and producer, while director James Hawes and others discuss how the script skillfully blends emotional depth with high-stakes action. The World : The film's production expertly blended authentic locations with detailed set designs, resulting in a visually captivating experience. From the dimly lit corridors of CIA headquarters to the vibrant streets of Europe, each setting enhances the narrative and immerses viewers in its world.

: The film's production expertly blended authentic locations with detailed set designs, resulting in a visually captivating experience. From the dimly lit corridors of CIA headquarters to the vibrant streets of Europe, each setting enhances the narrative and immerses viewers in its world. The Pool: Explore the creative journey behind Charlie's innovative sky pool concept as the team unveils its development stages, from initial ideas to execution. This captivating process highlights the seamless blend of practical effects and advanced technology, creating a truly spectacular experience

Explore the creative journey behind Charlie's innovative sky pool concept as the team unveils its development stages, from initial ideas to execution. This captivating process highlights the seamless blend of practical effects and advanced technology, creating a truly spectacular experience The Score: The composer and director discuss the complexities of creating the score's diverse themes, focusing on innovative instruments and techniques that evoke emotion and heighten the dramatic tension in this unique thriller.

Deleted Scenes:

Sarah Wonders How Charlie Can Trust His CIA Bosses

Henderson Blasts Heller for Failing a Training Exercise

Heller Tracks Gretchen Through Paris

A Third Assassin Chases Heller Through the Hotel Basement

Heller Asks Inquiline Some Personal Questions

The Amateur Box Office Fun Facts:

The Amateur has achieved remarkable success at the global box office, surpassing $90 million and nearing the $100 million mark within just three weeks of its release.

has achieved remarkable success at the global box office, surpassing $90 million and nearing the $100 million mark within just three weeks of its release. Directed by James Hawes, the film has secured a position among the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films of the year.

It debuted to favorable reviews and a strong audience reception, generating $15 million in domestic earnings and over $30 million internationally.

More On The Amateur: