New Behind the Scenes Video for “The Amateur” Focuses on the Film’s Impressive Cast
Stars Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne are joined by a notable supporting cast in the new 20th Century Studios film.
With The Amateur set to open this week, a new behind the scenes video spotlights the cast of the 20th Century Studios release.
What’s Happening:
- The new video, titled The Amateur I Cast Profile, features stars Rami Malek (“Heller"), Laurence Fishburne (“Henderson") and Rachel Brosnahan (“Sarah"), along with director James Hawes, discussing the cast of the film and what each of the talented group brings to the table.
- This includes other cast members who are not among those interviewed but are discussed by their co-stars and director, such as Jon Bernthal and Caitríona Balfe .
- Based on the 1981 book of the same name by Robert Littell, The Amateur stars Malek as Charlie Heller, a brilliant, but deeply introverted decoder for the CIA working out of a basement office at headquarters in Langley whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack. When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible.
- The Amateur will open in theaters nationwide on Friday, April 11th. You can read Alex’s review of The Amateur here at Laughing Place.
