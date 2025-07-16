20th Century Studios' "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World" Coming to 4K for First Time

Originally released in 2003 by 20th Century Fox (now the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios), director Peter Weir’s epic war drama Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World will be released on 4K Ultra HD for the very first time later this summer, in both physical and digital formats.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc and digital download on Tuesday, August 5th.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc and digital download on Tuesday, August 5th. The acclaimed movie was directed by filmmaker Peter Weir (Dead Poets Society) and stars Russel Crowe (Gladiator), Paul Bettany (WandaVision), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), and James D'Arcy (Dunkirk). It received ten nominations at the 2004 Academy Awards, including for Best Picture and Best Director.

For this new 4K release, the film has been restored and remastered from its original elements. It is presented in Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos Audio, with the physical release housed in a gorgeous-looking collectible two-disc Steelbook.

Additionally, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World will be at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California as part of Beyond Fest 2025 on Friday, August 1st. For additional information and advance ticket sales, be sure to visit Beyond Fest’s official website

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World will be at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California as part of Beyond Fest 2025 on Friday, August 1st. For additional information and advance ticket sales, be sure to visit Beyond Fest's official website. A prequel to the film, based on the first novel in the series by British author Patrick O'Brian, has been in development at 20th Century Studios for years.

