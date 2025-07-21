First Trailer for “Predator: Badlands” Showcases a Unique Dynamic Between Our Heroes
A leg-less Elle Fanning rides on the back of a young Predator in the new trailer for "Predator: Badlands"
The first full trailer for the newest entry in the Predator franchise, Predator: Badlands, has dropped.
What’s Happening:
- Following the release of a teaser trailer in April, the first complete trailer for Predator: Badlands has arrived.
- The seventh film in the core Predator franchise (not including the two Alien vs. Predator movies), Badlands sees Dan Trachtenberg, who directed the fifth film, the acclaimed Prey, back in the director’s chair.
- As for the sixth Predator movie, that was the Hulu animated film Predator: Killer of Killers, which was made in secrecy between Prey and Badlands, and is also directed by Trachtenberg.
- Unlike Prey (which also debuted on Hulu) or Killer of Killers, Badlands will be getting a theatrical release.
- Badlands stands out for making its Predator one of the two heroes of the story, not the antagonist, as it focuses on a young Predator (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who teams with a girl named Thia (Maleficent and The Great’s Elle Fanning) in a story set in the future on a remote planet. The two must embark “on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary."
- 20th Century Studios also released a new poster and some stills from Predator: Badlands.
- Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7th in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.
- A panel featuring the filmmakers and stars of Predator: Badlands will take place at San Diego Comic-Con.
Alien Loves Predator:
- It truly is the year of both the Predator and Alien franchises, as following the release of Alien: Romulus last year, Alien heads to the small screen for the first time with Alien: Earth – which premieres August 12th on FX.
- A companion podcast will be released alongside Alien: Earth, which will also feature multiple immersive experiences for those who have access to VR consoles.
- FX is transporting fans into the immersive world of Alien: Earth at San Diego Comic-Con, as the mysterious wreckage of the USCSS Maginot crash lands on the Hilton Bayfront Lawn.
- As mentioned above, the surprise animated feature Predator: Killer of Killers premiered on Hulu in June, and Mike had a glowing review of the film.