FX's "Alien: Earth" Announces Companion Podcast, Multiple Immersive Environments for Mixed-Reality Headsets

If you’re anything like me (a huge fan of both the Alien franchise and prestige-TV guru Noah Hawley– creator and showrunner of both Fargo and Legion), then you’re super psyched for FX’s upcoming new series Alien: Earth, which will serve as a prequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 neo-classic horror film Alien when it starts airing this August. Well today FX revealed more content surrounding Alien: Earth, including a companion podcast and multiple immersive experiences for those who have access to VR consoles.

What’s happening:

“ Alien: Earth - The Official Podcast" has been announced by FX as an eight-episode audio series that will release weekly along with the show after it premieres on Tuesday, August 12th.

- The Official Podcast" has been announced by FX as an eight-episode audio series that will release weekly along with the show after it premieres on Tuesday, August 12th. In the podcast, host Adam Rogers from WIRED magazine will sit down with Alien: Earth creator and showrunner Noah Hawley, plus members of the series’ cast and crew, to discuss “the story, humanity, machines, and monsters."

magazine will sit down with creator and showrunner Noah Hawley, plus members of the series’ cast and crew, to discuss “the story, humanity, machines, and monsters." You’ll be able to access “Alien: Earth - The Official Podcast" via FX’s official website

Listen to Alien: Earth podcast trailer:

Other immersive experiences tied into Alien: Earth that were announced today include super-resolution panoramic images of tableaus from the series, accessible via Apple Vision Pro or Meta Quest. Three of these images are already available, with over 30 more set to be released alongside the show.

that were announced today include super-resolution panoramic images of tableaus from the series, accessible via Apple Vision Pro or Meta Quest. Three of these images are already available, with over 30 more set to be released alongside the show. “ Alien: Earth - The Official Podcast" will also be made available in a spatial video pairing format that will play imagery from the series alongside the podcast audio on these devices.

- The Official Podcast" will also be made available in a spatial video pairing format that will play imagery from the series alongside the podcast audio on these devices. Thirdly, an immersive VR environment called FX’s Alien: Earth’s Containment Room will be available exclusively through the Disney+ app on Apple Vision Pro. This experience will transport users to the USCSS Maginot, where they can explore their surroundings via numerous interactive elements.

More Images:

More Alien: Earth News: