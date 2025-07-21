"Swiped": Lily James Brings Bumble's Story to TIFF

20th Century Studios has announced that Swiped, a biographical drama starring Lily James as Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, will have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

The film, a 20th Century Studios production, is expected to receive a streaming release on Hulu Disney+

Swiped centers on the life of Whitney Wolfe Herd, from her co-founding of Tinder, her departure amidst a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2014, and her subsequent founding of Bumble. Lily James, known for her versatile roles in Cinderella, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and Pam & Tommy, portrays Wolfe Herd. Her casting is expected to bring significant star power to the film. The film is directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, whose previous work includes Valley Girl and Unpregnant. Goldenberg also co-wrote the screenplay with Bill Parker and Kim Caramele.

The premiere at TIFF 50, a major festival platform, positions Swiped as a potentially significant awards season contender. The film, which chronicles Wolfe Herd's groundbreaking journey in online dating, is slated for a release on Hulu in late 2025.

This is a completely different film than the Swiped film that premiered in 2018.

