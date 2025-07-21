"Swiped": Lily James Brings Bumble's Story to TIFF
Director Rachel Lee Goldenberg helms the timely drama about the tech titan's rise.
20th Century Studios has announced that Swiped, a biographical drama starring Lily James as Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, will have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.
What’s Happening:
- Swiped is set to debut at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival, which celebrates its 50th anniversary from September 4th to 14th, 2025.
- The film, a 20th Century Studios production, is expected to receive a streaming release on Hulu in the United States, with an international release on Disney+.
- Swiped centers on the life of Whitney Wolfe Herd, from her co-founding of Tinder, her departure amidst a sexual harassment lawsuit in 2014, and her subsequent founding of Bumble.
- Lily James, known for her versatile roles in Cinderella, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and Pam & Tommy, portrays Wolfe Herd. Her casting is expected to bring significant star power to the film.
- The film is directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, whose previous work includes Valley Girl and Unpregnant. Goldenberg also co-wrote the screenplay with Bill Parker and Kim Caramele.
- The premiere at TIFF 50, a major festival platform, positions Swiped as a potentially significant awards season contender
- The film, which chronicles Wolfe Herd's groundbreaking journey in online dating, is slated for a release on Hulu in late 2025.
- This is a completely different film than the Swiped film that premiered in 2018.
