"Avatar" Sneak Peek: "Fire and Ash" Trailer to Debut Exclusively Ahead of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Showings
Marvel's First Family makes their MCU debut this Friday, July 25th.
This December, Disney and 20th Century Studios are ready to bring moviegoers back to Pandora. Fans headed to the theater to check out The Fantastic Four: First Steps will get an exclusive first look at Avatar: Fire and Ash.
What’s Happening:
- The official Avatar Instagram account has shared that the upcoming trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash will debut exclusively during showings of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
- For the superhero flick’s first weekend, seeing Marvel’s First Family’s MCU debut is the only way to get a sneak peek at what’s to come on Pandora.
- Seen above is a brand new poster for the film, which follows 2022’s highly successful Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.
- The film went on to gross over $2.3 billion at the box office, becoming the third highest grossing film of all time.
- It sits behind only Avengers: Endgame at nearly $2.8 billion and the original Avatar at over $2.9 billion.
- Avatar: Fire and Ash’s trailer will most likely debut online after the weekend, which will give fans a first look at the new volcanic Na’vi clan.
- Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Britain Dalton, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, and more are set to return.
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters this Friday, July 25th.
- Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to debut on December 19th.
Avatar at Disneyland:
- As a part of the ever changing experiences found at the Disneyland Resort, a new Avatar-themed area is set to take over part of Hollywood Backlot at Disney California Adventure Park.
- The new experience will not be a copy of the successful Disney’s Animal Kingdom land, taking inspiration from the series’ previous and upcoming entries.
- Monsters, Inc.: Mike & Sulley to the Rescue will close permanently early next year as the park prepares to welcome guests to Pandora.
- You can read more here.
