"Avatar" Sneak Peek: "Fire and Ash" Trailer to Debut Exclusively Ahead of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Showings

This December, Disney and 20th Century Studios are ready to bring moviegoers back to Pandora. Fans headed to the theater to check out The Fantastic Four: First Steps will get an exclusive first look at Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The official Avatar Instagram Avatar: Fire and Ash will debut exclusively during showings of The Fantastic Four: First Steps .

will debut exclusively during showings of . For the superhero flick’s first weekend, seeing Marvel

Seen above is a brand new poster for the film, which follows 2022’s highly successful Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water .

sequel The film went on to gross over $2.3 billion at the box office, becoming the third highest grossing film of all time.

It sits behind only Avengers: Endgame at nearly $2.8 billion and the original Avatar at over $2.9 billion.

at nearly $2.8 billion and the original at over $2.9 billion. Avatar: Fire and Ash ’s trailer will most likely debut online after the weekend, which will give fans a first look at the new volcanic Na’vi clan.

’s trailer will most likely debut online after the weekend, which will give fans a first look at the new volcanic Na’vi clan. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Britain Dalton, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, and more are set to return.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters this Friday, July 25th.

hits theaters this Friday, July 25th. Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to debut on December 19th.

As a part of the ever changing experiences found at the Disneyland Resort Avatar -themed area is set to take over part of Hollywood Backlot at Disney California Adventure

-themed area is set to take over part of Hollywood Backlot at The new experience will not be a copy of the successful Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Monsters, Inc.: Mike & Sulley to the Rescue will close permanently early next year as the park prepares to welcome guests to Pandora.

