Samara Weaving Leads a High-Speed Race Against Time in Hulu's "Eenie Meanie"

The new heist thriller arrives exclusively to Hulu on August 22nd, 2025.

20th Century Studios has shared the official trailer for its new heist thriller, Eenie Meanie, which is coming to Hulu next month.

What’s Happening:

focuses on Edie (Samara Weaving), a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavory past when a former employer (Andy Garcia) offers her a chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend (Karl Glusman). The film also stars Kyanna Simone, Randall Park, Jermaine Fowler, Marshawn Lynch, Chris Bauer, Steve Zahn and Mike O’Malley.

Eenie Meanie is written and directed by Shawn Simmons, who is known for his work on the John Wick series The Continental. Catch the film for yourself when it begins streaming August 22nd, exclusively on Hulu

In addition to a new trailer, a poster and some new stills from the film have also been released.

Ready or Not, Here Samara Weaving Comes (Again)

Production recently wrapped on Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, the sequel to the fantastic 2019 comedy horror film

Weaving reprises her role as Grace in the film, who last we saw had survived a night of being hunted by her rich new in-laws as part of a satanic ritual that gave them their money and power.

She'll be joined by Kathryn Newton in the film, one of my favorite actresses out there at the moment, who has put in some terrific performances in films such as Freaky, Abigail and Lisa Frankenstein.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come arrives in theaters on April 10th, 2026.

