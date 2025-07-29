“Freakier Friday” Fever Hits the Big Apple as Cast Attend Special Screening of the Film
Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, and the rest of the "Freakier Friday" cast were in attendance at a special screening of the film in New York City.
The cast of Freakier Friday hit the town in New York last night for a special screening of the film at the Hudson Theater.
What’s Happening:
- Cast and filmmakers from the eagerly anticipated sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday were in New York last night for a special screening of the film.
- Among those in attendance were Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Chad Michael Murray, and Elaine Hendrix.
- In addition to appearing for photos along the red carpet, the cast also surprised fans at the screening of the film.
- This marks the latest stop on a whirlwind tour promoting the release of Freakier Friday, which saw the cast appear in Hollywood for the film’s premiere, and even at Disneyland!
About Freakier Friday:
- This time, there is a four-way body swap occurring, with Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and her daughter, Harper (Julia Butters) swapping bodies, while Anna’s mom, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) switches places with Lily (Sophia Hammons) – the soon-to-be stepdaughter to Anna.
- Other returning cast members from the original film include Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.
- They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
- Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday is due out in theaters on August 8th, 2025. See what those who have already had the chance to see the film think of it, here.
Fridays Have Been Freaky for Decades:
- While Freakier Friday is obviously a sequel to the 2003 version of Freaky Friday with Lohan and Curtis, there have been many other iterations of the story before and since.
- The first came in 1976, which saw a young Jodie Foster swapping bodies with Barbara Harris. That was followed by a less-remembered TV adaptation on ABC in 1995, starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann.
- The most recent Freaky Friday adaptation had nothing to do with Lohan and Curtis, as Disney Channel produced a version in 2018 starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff.
- One of my favorite takes on the story is the 2020 Blumhouse film, Freaky, which sees high school student Millie (played by Kathryn Newton) swap bodies with a serial killer (played by Vince Vaughn).
