Reaction Roundup: "Freakier Friday" Doubles the Body-Switching, Heart and Fun of the 2003 Original

While we are still several weeks away from the debut of Freakier Friday, earlier screenings of the Freaky Friday sequel have begun. Find out what people are saying about the new Walt Disney Studios film.

Tonight, the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA hosted the world premiere of Freakier Friday, which saw appearances from stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. The sequel to Freaky Friday sees the return of Anna (Lohan) and Tess (Curtis), who, 22 years later, find themselves wrapped up in even more body-switching chaos.

Mirroring the plot of the first film, Anna is getting remarried, merging her family with her fiance Eric (Manny Jacinto). Anna’s daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and Eric’s daughter Lily (Sophia Hammons) don’t get along, and, after a tarot card reading gone wrong, Tess, Anna, Harper, and Lily will switch bodies, forcing them to see life through each other's perspectives. While managing the switch with two people was hard enough, Anna and Tess will find themselves trapped in the bodies of Harper and Lily who have set out on a mission to ruin Anna and Eric’s engagement.

While the film’s premise sounds like an incredible millennial throwback perfect for new generations of fans, does Freakier Friday live up to the original or is it just box office nostalgia bait?

As reviews started rolling in, they started off strong. Jazz Tangcay, Senior Artisans Editor at Variety, describes the film as a “riot," sharing it was a film she “never knew [she] needed."

#freakierFriday is an absolute riot! I laughed and I cried. It’s such a great feel-good film. Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis deliver hilarity and emotion in this funtastic sequel. I never knew I needed this film! Oh and Manny Jacinto, I love him. pic.twitter.com/r4dGxhAP1m — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) July 23, 2025

Brandon Davis echoed the praise, highlighting the humor and how much fun he had watching the sequel. He specifically points out Jamie Lee Curtis as a standout.

Jeff Conway took to X to say that the sequel arrives with double the excitement and heart of the first film. Claiming it a perfect film for the whole family, Conway also notes that Curtis and Lohan fit back into their mother-daughter dynamic seamlessly.

FREAKIER FRIDAY is double the fun and twice the sweetness as the original!



These 22 years later, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis haven’t missed a beat! Their on-screen chemistry is truly something special.



A true delight that the entire family will enjoy! @lindsaylohan 🫶👏 pic.twitter.com/gwGkfQiqWy — Jeff Conway (@jeffconway) July 23, 2025

As of now, reviews are still trickling in, but it sounds like Disney has a winner on their hands. Check back for more updates as more first reactions roll out.