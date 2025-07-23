"Freakier Friday" Band Pink Slip Performs "Take Me Away" at World Premiere

The fictional band from the 2003 film performs at the sequel's premiere.
For the world premiere of Freakier Friday at El Capitan in Hollywood, the fictional band Pink Slip performed a rockin’ rendition of their hit “Take Me Away."

What’s Happening:

  • Pink Slip took center stage at the Freakier Friday World Premiere at El Capitan, Hollywood
  • The band gave a high energy performance of their song "Take Me Away."
  • Lindsay Lohan and Disney Legend Jamie Lee Curtis were on hand to introduce the band.

  • Pink Slip has been on quite the tour ahead of Freakier Friday’s big screen debut.
  • Recently, the band also performed at Disneyland’s Tomorrowland Terrace while some of the cast watched on.
  • Freakier Friday arrives in theatres on August 8th.

Freakier Friday:

  • The sequel ups the ante with a complex body swap involving four characters: Anna (mother), Harper (daughter), Tess (Anna's mother), and Lily (Anna's soon-to-be stepdaughter).
  • The “original" Freaky Friday released in 2003 grossed over $160 million worldwide.
  • Freakier Friday is jumping on the movie theater novelty trend with a truly unique "body-swapped" soda and popcorn combo. Check it out!

More Freakier Friday News:

