Prepare for “Freakier Friday” by Revisiting “Freaky Friday” on ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney”
The latest classic live-action film to air on ABC is perfectly timed to the release of “Freakier Friday”
Just before the much-anticipated sequel hits theaters, 2003’s Freaky Friday will get a primetime airing on ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney.
What’s Happening:
- Body-swapping shenanigans are about to happen again to Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, with the arrival of Freakier Friday in theaters on August 8th, 2025.
- But before that, ABC viewers can revisit the beginning of the story with an airing of Freaky Friday.
- In Freaky Friday, a mother and daughter are forced to see eye to eye—literally—when a magical body swap flips their lives upside down.
- This is but the latest classic live-action film to be getting a primetime airing on ABC, following other classics such as Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, The Sandlot, Big and Father of the Bride.
- Freaky Friday airs Sunday, August 3rd from 8:33-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. You can also stream it anytime via Disney+.
More About Freakier Friday:
- This time, there is a four-way body swap occurring, with Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and her daughter, Harper (Julia Butters) swapping bodies, while Anna’s mom, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) switches places with Lily (Sophia Hammons) – the soon-to-be stepdaughter to Anna.
- Other returning cast members from the original film include Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.
- They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
- Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday is due out in theaters on August 8th, 2025.
Fridays Have Been Freaky for Decades:
- While Freakier Friday is obviously a sequel to the 2003 version of Freaky Friday with Lohan and Curtis, there have been many other iterations of the story before and since.
- The first came in 1976, which saw a young Jodie Foster swapping bodies with Barbara Harris. That was followed by a less-remembered TV adaptation on ABC in 1995, starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann.
- The most recent Freaky Friday adaptation had nothing to do with Lohan and Curtis, as Disney Channel produced a version in 2018 starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff.
- One of my favorite takes on the story is the 2020 Blumhouse film, Freaky, which sees high school student Millie (played by Kathryn Newton) swap bodies with a serial killer (played by Vince Vaughn).
