Prepare for “Freakier Friday” by Revisiting “Freaky Friday” on ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney”

The latest classic live-action film to air on ABC is perfectly timed to the release of “Freakier Friday”

Just before the much-anticipated sequel hits theaters, 2003’s Freaky Friday will get a primetime airing on ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney.

What’s Happening:

Body-swapping shenanigans are about to happen again to Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, with the arrival of Freakier Friday

But before that, ABC viewers can revisit the beginning of the story with an airing of Freaky Friday .

. In Freaky Friday , a mother and daughter are forced to see eye to eye—literally—when a magical body swap flips their lives upside down.

, a mother and daughter are forced to see eye to eye—literally—when a magical body swap flips their lives upside down. This is but the latest classic live-action film to be getting a primetime airing on ABC, following other classics such as Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey The Sandlot Big Father of the Bride

Freaky Friday airs Sunday, August 3rd from 8:33-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. You can also stream it anytime via Disney+

More About Freakier Friday:

This time, there is a four-way body swap occurring, with Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and her daughter, Harper (Julia Butters) swapping bodies, while Anna’s mom, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) switches places with Lily (Sophia Hammons) – the soon-to-be stepdaughter to Anna.

Other returning cast members from the original film include Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday is due out in theaters on August 8th, 2025.

Fridays Have Been Freaky for Decades:

While Freakier Friday is obviously a sequel to the 2003 version of Freaky Friday with Lohan and Curtis, there have been many other iterations of the story before and since.

is obviously a sequel to the 2003 version of with Lohan and Curtis, there have been many other iterations of the story before and since. The first came in 1976, which saw a young Jodie Foster swapping bodies with Barbara Harris. That was followed by a less-remembered TV adaptation on ABC in 1995, starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann.

The most recent Freaky Friday adaptation had nothing to do with Lohan and Curtis, as Disney Channel

adaptation had nothing to do with Lohan and Curtis, as One of my favorite takes on the story is the 2020 Blumhouse film, Freaky, which sees high school student Millie (played by Kathryn Newton) swap bodies with a serial killer (played by Vince Vaughn).