Feel the Nostalgia: “The Sandlot” Airing on ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney” Next Month
ABC continues airing some classic films from 1990s on Sunday nights.
The beloved baseball-focused film, The Sandlot, will be getting a primetime airing on ABC next month as part of The Wonderful World of Disney.
What’s Happening:
- In The Sandlot, a shy new kid finds friendship, fun and unforgettable summers with a ragtag baseball team in his new neighborhood.
- The 1993 film is the latest classic film from the 90s to be getting a primetime airing on ABC, following an airing of another 1993 film, Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, on June 30th.
- The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC typically gives its airtime to Disney’s latest and greatest films, like 2023’s The Little Mermaid, Moana or Inside Out.
- You might even see anniversary screenings for classic films such as Mary Poppins or Cinderella.
- ABC seems to be going for a nostalgia-based play here, by airing these two cult classics from the 1990s.
- Interestingly, The Sandlot was not originally a Disney film, having been released by 20th Century Fox – but now, that company is a part of the Disney umbrella, having been acquired in 2019.
- The Sandlot airs Sunday, July 13th from 9:03-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. You can also stream it anytime via Disney+.
Even More Baseball Content on Disney+
- Looking for more baseball-related content on Disney+? Mack has you covered with his list of Every Piece of Baseball-Related Content Streaming on Disney+.
- Among the baseball-related content you can currently find includes the classic Goofy short, How to Play Baseball, and plenty of ESPN 30 for 30 documentaries.
