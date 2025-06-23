Feel the Nostalgia: “The Sandlot” Airing on ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney” Next Month

ABC continues airing some classic films from 1990s on Sunday nights.

The beloved baseball-focused film, The Sandlot, will be getting a primetime airing on ABC next month as part of The Wonderful World of Disney.

What’s Happening:

In The Sandlot , a shy new kid finds friendship, fun and unforgettable summers with a ragtag baseball team in his new neighborhood.

The 1993 film is the latest classic film from the 90s to be getting a primetime airing on ABC, following an airing of another 1993 film, Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, on June 30th.

The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC typically gives its airtime to Disney's latest and greatest films, like 2023's The Little Mermaid, Moana or Inside Out.

You might even see anniversary screenings for classic films such as Mary Poppins or Cinderella.

or . ABC seems to be going for a nostalgia-based play here, by airing these two cult classics from the 1990s.

Interestingly, The Sandlot was not originally a Disney film, having been released by 20th Century Fox – but now, that company is a part of the Disney umbrella, having been acquired in 2019.

The Sandlot airs Sunday, July 13th from 9:03-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. You can also stream it anytime via Disney+

Even More Baseball Content on Disney+

Among the baseball-related content you can currently find includes the classic Goofy short, How to Play Baseball, and plenty of ESPN 30 for 30 documentaries.

