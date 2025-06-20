Stay in Your Seats: Pixar Teases Next Year’s “Hoppers” After the Credits Roll on “Elio”

Spoiler warning ahead for the contents of post-credits teaser...
Be sure to stick around all the way through the credits of Elio for a preview of Pixar’s next film, Hoppers.

What’s Happening:

  • Pixar’s brand-new film, Elio, just hit theaters nationwide today, but the animation studio is already looking ahead with a teaser of next year’s film.
  • Following the credits and studio logos of Elio, moviegoers will be treated to a teaser for Hoppers, one of Pixar’s two 2026 releases.
  • The teaser features a lizard standing over a phone, constantly hitting the lizard emoji while the word lizard is repeatedly said back by a Siri-like voice.
  • Hoppers follows Mabel, a nature-loving teen who discovers a lab of scientists that transfer their minds into robotic animals for field research. She uses this tech to repopulate a threatened forest and stop a development project.
  • Jon Hamm (Mad Men) will lend his voice to the Mayor who is trying to destroy the beaver’s home.
  • Hoppers will also feature the voices of Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) and Piper Curda (A.N.T. Farm), and will be directed by Daniel Chong and produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle.
  • We recently learned some more details about Hoppers and Pixar’s other upcoming releases, including the announcement of Gatto, at the Annecy Animation Festival.
  • Hoppers arrives in theaters on March 6th, 2026.

