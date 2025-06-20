Stay in Your Seats: Pixar Teases Next Year’s “Hoppers” After the Credits Roll on “Elio”

Be sure to stick around all the way through the credits of Elio for a preview of Pixar’s next film, Hoppers.

Pixar’s brand-new film, Elio , just hit theaters nationwide today, but the animation studio is already looking ahead with a teaser of next year’s film.

Following the credits and studio logos of Elio, moviegoers will be treated to a teaser for Hoppers, one of Pixar's two 2026 releases.

The teaser features a lizard standing over a phone, constantly hitting the lizard emoji while the word lizard is repeatedly said back by a Siri-like voice.

Hoppers follows Mabel, a nature-loving teen who discovers a lab of scientists that transfer their minds into robotic animals for field research. She uses this tech to repopulate a threatened forest and stop a development project.

Jon Hamm (Mad Men) will lend his voice to the Mayor who is trying to destroy the beaver's home.

Hoppers will also feature the voices of Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) and Piper Curda (A.N.T. Farm), and will be directed by Daniel Chong and produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle.

We recently learned some more details Hoppers and Pixar's other upcoming releases, including the announcement of Gatto, at the Annecy Animation Festival.

Hoppers arrives in theaters on March 6th, 2026.

