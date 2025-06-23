Next “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” Trailer Arrives this Week
The FF socials used a Sunday night ritual to announce a Wednesday drop.
A new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is on its way this week.
What’s Happening:
- As revealed by the official Twitter account for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the new trailer for the movie will debut this Wednesday, June 25th.
- The film will be opening on July 25th, exactly one month from the day the new trailer debuts, and thus this will likely be the final full trailer for the film - though no doubt plenty of other promos and ads are still on the way as the marketing ramps up towards the release date.
The Sunday Dinner Gag:
- For those paying attention to the social media approach for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the announcement of the new trailer was a fun way to play with what has become an expected Sunday night ritual.
- The film’s very first trailer back in February included a moment where Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) is seen saying “We make a point to do family dinner every week. Sunday at 7, on the dot, no matter what." In the months since that footage was first seen, the First Steps Twitter account has been posting that exact same clip of Reed every single Sunday night.
- This week though, instead of that same clip being tweeted out on Sunday night, we got this quick glimpse at new footage of Ben Grimm, AKA The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) saying “Never late for Sunday dinner… Let’s eat." When sarcastically asked by Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) what time it is, Ben declares “It’s dinner time!"
