Searchlight Pictures Producing Adaptation of Hit Time Travel-Centric Audiobook “The Glitch”

Searchlight Pictures is teaming with the production company Defiant by Nature for a film adaptation of the bestselling audiobook The Glitch.

What’s Happening:

The news comes via Deadline that The Glitch will mark the latest teaming for Defiant By Nature – run by Marielle Heller and Lean Holzer – and Searchlight. Previous projects the companies collaborated on were last year's Nightbitch, starring Amy Adams, and 2018's Can You Ever Forgive Me, starring Melissa McCarthy.

The Glitch focuses on Grace, a woman whose life is falling apart in numerous ways, who suddenly finds herself back in time, five years earlier - where she has the chance to undo the seemingly doomed romance with her ex, Henry, just when it was beginning.

Eleanor Burgess (Perry Mason, Interview with the Vampire) is writing the screenplay, based on the novel by Leeanne Slade.

The Glitch was released as an Audible Original in 2024, where it was read by Daisy Edgar Jones (Twisters) and Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games franchise).

Casting Ponderings:

A movie like this will be dependent on finding two actors with strong chemistry, of course, but it is interesting that The Glitch began life as an audiobook, meaning all those who’ve fallen in love with it did so while hearing Daisy Edgar Jones and Sam Claflin’s voices in their head reading it, representing Grace and Henry. Those two actors feel like exactly the types who might star in a Searchlight movie like The Glitch, so they have to at least be in the mix for consideration for this adaptation… right? Or would casting them be too easy? (but it feels like sometimes easy is fine!)