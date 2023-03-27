Play Ball!: Every Piece of Baseball-Related Content Streaming on Disney+

Opening Day is just around the corner, which means baseball fans are getting excited for another season of home runs, doubleheaders and the Mets still paying Bobby Bonilla. If you’re looking for something to watch in the meantime to help build that anticipation, Disney+ has you covered. There’s plenty of baseball-related content on the streamer and… some of it is pretty good.

While beloved films like The Sandlot and Rookie of the Year are currently missing from Disney+, there are still a few options for baseball fans to enjoy.

The Rookie

This 2002, Dennis Quaid-led film pulls at the heartstrings and hits all of those right motivational notes a good sports movie hits.

Disney+ description:

“A high school baseball coach, injured before making it to the big leagues, gets a second chance at a professional pitching career when he agrees to try out for the majors, but only if his perpetually losing team wins the district championship.”

The Sandlot: Heading Home

It’s not the original, but hey… it’s on Disney+.

Disney+ description:

“An egotistical, bitter baseball star is sent back in time to his 12 year old self and rediscovers his love of the game as he plays on the local sandlot.”

ESPN 30 for 30

Yes, a great deal of the award-winning sports documentary series is currently streaming on Disney+. Whether you want to revisit the unforgettable summer of ‘98 or the career of a pitching phenom, 30 for 30 has you covered.

Baseball 30 for 30 documentaries currently on Disney+:

Silly Little Game

Jordan Rides the Bus

Four Days in October

Fernando Nation

The Day the Series Stopped

Brothers in Exile

Doc & Darryl

Deion’s Double Play

Long Gone Summer

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cookoff

Ah yes, everyone’s favorite Disney Channel Original Movie. There’s bound to be at least a few ‘90s kids who remember this from their youth and will be excited to see it streaming on Disney+.

Disney+ description:

“Everyone seems to be in a stew when baseball prodigy Eddie Ogden enters a major cooking contest held on the same day as his team’s playoff game. With his father and friends doing a slow burn, the 14-year-old finds himself in a toss-up: can he fulfill his obligation to the team and still be true to himself?”

How to Play Baseball

A true classic. If you’re a baseball fan, you’ve almost certainly seen at least a clip or two from this classic Disney short. I’m pretty sure I’ve even seen some on the big screen in a baseball stadium or two.

Disney+ description:

“Goofy demonstrates how to play baseball. He plays all positions for both teams, and demonstrates many different types of pitches.”