Body-Swapping "Freakier Friday" Popcorn and Drink Containers Headed to Marcus Theatres

We are less than a month away from jumping into the body-swapping action of Freakier Friday, and Marcus Theatres has several exciting collectible containers in celebration of the sequel.

What’s Happening:

Marcus Theatres has announced on X that they will be releasing two new collectible snack containers in celebration of Freakier Friday .

. Honing in on the body-swapping action of the film, the new containers have fake out designs with a popcorn container designed to look like a soda cup and a drink container disguised as a popcorn tin.

The designs also feature silhouettes of stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, who are back again 21 years later for the Freaky Friday sequel.

sequel. While no official release date for the collectibles has been announced, the theater chain promises they will be available “soon."

doubles to chaos from the first film and Anna and Tess are back. After a visit with a psychic and Anna’s bachelorette party, Anna, Tess, Anna’s daughter, and soon-to-be step daughter switch bodies. Chaos unfolds as Anna and Tess find themselves teenagers again with Anna’s daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter on a mission to break Anna and her new man Eric up. The film stars Curtis, Lohan, Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Mark Harmon, and Chad Michael Murray.

Freakier Friday hits theaters on August 8th.

hits theaters on August 8th. Freaky Friday is streaming now exclusively on Disney+

Pink Slip Returns:

The iconic track “Take Me Away" from the original film has been rerecorded for the upcoming sequel!

Pink Slip, Anna’s high school band, is back and ready to rock.

The song is now available

Could we see the return of other tracks, like Lindsay Lohan’s “Ultimate," on the Freakier Friday soundtrack?

soundtrack? We’ll have to wait and find out!

The official soundtrack for Freakier Friday debuts on August 1st.

