Body-Swapping "Freakier Friday" Popcorn and Drink Containers Headed to Marcus Theatres
The "Freaky Friday" sequel hits theaters on August 8th.
We are less than a month away from jumping into the body-swapping action of Freakier Friday, and Marcus Theatres has several exciting collectible containers in celebration of the sequel.
What’s Happening:
- Marcus Theatres has announced on X that they will be releasing two new collectible snack containers in celebration of Freakier Friday.
- Honing in on the body-swapping action of the film, the new containers have fake out designs with a popcorn container designed to look like a soda cup and a drink container disguised as a popcorn tin.
- The designs also feature silhouettes of stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, who are back again 21 years later for the Freaky Friday sequel.
- While no official release date for the collectibles has been announced, the theater chain promises they will be available “soon."
- Freakier Friday doubles to chaos from the first film and Anna and Tess are back. After a visit with a psychic and Anna’s bachelorette party, Anna, Tess, Anna’s daughter, and soon-to-be step daughter switch bodies. Chaos unfolds as Anna and Tess find themselves teenagers again with Anna’s daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter on a mission to break Anna and her new man Eric up.
- The film stars Curtis, Lohan, Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Mark Harmon, and Chad Michael Murray.
- Freakier Friday hits theaters on August 8th.
- Freaky Friday is streaming now exclusively on Disney+.
Pink Slip Returns:
- The iconic track “Take Me Away" from the original film has been rerecorded for the upcoming sequel!
- Pink Slip, Anna’s high school band, is back and ready to rock.
- The song is now available on streaming services everywhere.
- Could we see the return of other tracks, like Lindsay Lohan’s “Ultimate," on the Freakier Friday soundtrack?
- We’ll have to wait and find out!
- The official soundtrack for Freakier Friday debuts on August 1st.
