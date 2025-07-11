Body-Swapping "Freakier Friday" Popcorn and Drink Containers Headed to Marcus Theatres

The "Freaky Friday" sequel hits theaters on August 8th.

We are less than a month away from jumping into the body-swapping action of Freakier Friday, and Marcus Theatres has several exciting collectible containers in celebration of the sequel.

What’s Happening:

  • Marcus Theatres has announced on X that they will be releasing two new collectible snack containers in celebration of Freakier Friday.
  • Honing in on the body-swapping action of the film, the new containers have fake out designs with a popcorn container designed to look like a soda cup and a drink container disguised as a popcorn tin.
  • The designs also feature silhouettes of stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, who are back again 21 years later for the Freaky Friday sequel.
  • While no official release date for the collectibles has been announced, the theater chain promises they will be available “soon."
  • Freakier Friday doubles to chaos from the first film and Anna and Tess are back. After a visit with a psychic and Anna’s bachelorette party, Anna, Tess, Anna’s daughter, and soon-to-be step daughter switch bodies. Chaos unfolds as Anna and Tess find themselves teenagers again with Anna’s daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter on a mission to break Anna and her new man Eric up.
  • The film stars Curtis, Lohan, Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Mark Harmon, and Chad Michael Murray.

  • Freakier Friday hits theaters on August 8th.
  • Freaky Friday is streaming now exclusively on Disney+.

Pink Slip Returns:

  • The iconic track “Take Me Away" from the original film has been rerecorded for the upcoming sequel!
  • Pink Slip, Anna’s high school band, is back and ready to rock.
  • The song is now available on streaming services everywhere.
  • Could we see the return of other tracks, like Lindsay Lohan’s “Ultimate," on the Freakier Friday soundtrack?
  • We’ll have to wait and find out!
  • The official soundtrack for Freakier Friday debuts on August 1st.

Read More Freakier Friday:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber