Things Are Getting Freakier! Tickets for “Freakier Friday” Go On Sale Tomorrow

On August 8th, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis return for more body-swapping shenanigans.

Things are about to get freakier, as tickets for Freakier Friday are set to go on sale tomorrow, July 11th.

What’s Happening:

  • Body-swapping shenanigans are about to happen again to Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, with the arrival of Freakier Friday in theaters on August 8th, 2025.
  • With less than a month to go until the film’s premiere, tickets will be going on sale beginning tomorrow, July 11th.
  • This time, there is a four-way body swap occurring, with Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and her daughter, Harper (Julia Butters) swapping bodies, while Anna’s mom, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) switches places with Lily (Sophia Hammons) – the soon-to-be stepdaughter to Anna.
  • Other returning cast members from the original film include Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.
  • They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
  • Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday is due out in theaters on August 8th, 2025.

Fridays Have Been Freaky for Decades:

  • While Freakier Friday is obviously a sequel to the 2003 version of Freaky Friday with Lohan and Curtis, there have been many other iterations of the story before and since.
  • The first came in 1976, which saw a young Jodie Foster swapping bodies with Barbara Harris. That was followed by a less-remembered TV adaptation on ABC in 1995, starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann.
  • The most recent Freaky Friday adaptation had nothing to do with Lohan and Curtis, as Disney Channel produced a version in 2018 starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff.
  • One of my favorite takes on the story is the 2020 Blumhouse film, Freaky, which sees high-school student Millie (played by Kathryn Newton) swap bodies with a serial killer (played by Vince Vaughn).

