Things Are Getting Freakier! Tickets for “Freakier Friday” Go On Sale Tomorrow

On August 8th, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis return for more body-swapping shenanigans.

Things are about to get freakier, as tickets for Freakier Friday are set to go on sale tomorrow, July 11th.

What’s Happening:

Body-swapping shenanigans are about to happen again to Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, with the arrival of Freakier Friday in theaters on August 8th, 2025.

in theaters on August 8th, 2025. With less than a month to go until the film’s premiere, tickets will be going on sale beginning tomorrow, July 11th.

This time, there is a four-way body swap occurring, with Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and her daughter, Harper (Julia Butters) swapping bodies, while Anna’s mom, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) switches places with Lily (Sophia Hammons) – the soon-to-be stepdaughter to Anna.

Other returning cast members from the original film include Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday is due out in theaters on August 8th, 2025.

Fridays Have Been Freaky for Decades:

While Freakier Friday is obviously a sequel to the 2003 version of Freaky Friday with Lohan and Curtis, there have been many other iterations of the story before and since.

While Freakier Friday is obviously a sequel to the 2003 version of Freaky Friday with Lohan and Curtis, there have been many other iterations of the story before and since. The first came in 1976, which saw a young Jodie Foster swapping bodies with Barbara Harris. That was followed by a less-remembered TV adaptation on ABC

The most recent Freaky Friday adaptation had nothing to do with Lohan and Curtis, as Disney Channel

One of my favorite takes on the story is the 2020 Blumhouse film, Freaky, which sees high-school student Millie (played by Kathryn Newton) swap bodies with a serial killer (played by Vince Vaughn).

