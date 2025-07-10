Things Are Getting Freakier! Tickets for “Freakier Friday” Go On Sale Tomorrow
On August 8th, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis return for more body-swapping shenanigans.
Things are about to get freakier, as tickets for Freakier Friday are set to go on sale tomorrow, July 11th.
What’s Happening:
- Body-swapping shenanigans are about to happen again to Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, with the arrival of Freakier Friday in theaters on August 8th, 2025.
- With less than a month to go until the film’s premiere, tickets will be going on sale beginning tomorrow, July 11th.
- This time, there is a four-way body swap occurring, with Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and her daughter, Harper (Julia Butters) swapping bodies, while Anna’s mom, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) switches places with Lily (Sophia Hammons) – the soon-to-be stepdaughter to Anna.
- Other returning cast members from the original film include Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.
- They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
- Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday is due out in theaters on August 8th, 2025.
Fridays Have Been Freaky for Decades:
- While Freakier Friday is obviously a sequel to the 2003 version of Freaky Friday with Lohan and Curtis, there have been many other iterations of the story before and since.
- The first came in 1976, which saw a young Jodie Foster swapping bodies with Barbara Harris. That was followed by a less-remembered TV adaptation on ABC in 1995, starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann.
- The most recent Freaky Friday adaptation had nothing to do with Lohan and Curtis, as Disney Channel produced a version in 2018 starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff.
- One of my favorite takes on the story is the 2020 Blumhouse film, Freaky, which sees high-school student Millie (played by Kathryn Newton) swap bodies with a serial killer (played by Vince Vaughn).
