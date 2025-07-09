Greta Lee to Make Directorial Debut with Searchlight’s Adaptation of “The Eyes Are the Best Part”

The “Past Lives” star will also write the upcoming film, which is about a woman who develops an obsession with eating human eyes.

Greta Lee, who came to prominence for her 2023 starring role in Past Lives, is set to make her directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures’ adaptation of The Eyes Are the Best Part.

, for Searchlight Pictures. Described as a “terrifying tale of misogyny, Asian fetishization and cannibalism," the story follows a struggling college freshman named Ji-won who develops an obsession with eating human eyes.

No casting has been conducted for the in-development feature at this time.

, Lee has also appeared in TV series such as , and . She also had a voice role as Lyla in the Spider-Verse trilogy of animated features. Upcoming projects for Lee include TRON: Ares, A House of Dynamite, Late Fame and the fourth season of The Morning Show.

