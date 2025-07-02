Fans of "A Complete Unknown" Can Enter to Win Guitar and Memorabilia Celebrating Acclaimed Film

Even though its a "Hulu Perks" sweepstakes, you do not need to have a subscription to enter.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Fans of Searchlight’s A Complete Unknown can head over to Hulu (where the film is currently streaming) and enter to win some memorabilia celebrating the film.

What’s Happening:

  • As part of Hulu Perks, fans can now enter for a chance to win a signed A Complete Unknown poster and Epiphone guitar.
  • The poster is signed by several members of the cast of the acclaimed Bob Dylan biopic: Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro.
  • The Epiphone Guitar, inspired by the Les Paul Custom played by Bob Dylan, also includes a case.
  • The sweepstakes is open now, and will run through August 4th, closing at 11:59 PM ET that day. You can enter once each day until then at the official site, here.
  • Searchlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown is set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, and follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts — his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation — culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.
  • A Complete Unknown is streaming now on Hulu, and you can find out what we thought of the film in our review, here. 

Worth Noting:

  • This contest, though part of Hulu Perks, is a “No Purchase Necessary" sweepstakes. As such, anyone can enter, regardless of Hulu subscription or not, at the official site. Full eligibility requirements can be found here.
  • Hulu Perks is a fun program for subscribers that not only offers sweepstakes, but also discounts and benefits from a variety of services and events.
  • As of press time, these include perks with Uber Eats, LG, Microsoft, and PureGreen among others, plus a number of other contests. You can see the full list over here. 
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti