Fans of "A Complete Unknown" Can Enter to Win Guitar and Memorabilia Celebrating Acclaimed Film

Even though its a "Hulu Perks" sweepstakes, you do not need to have a subscription to enter.

Fans of Searchlight’s A Complete Unknown can head over to Hulu (where the film is currently streaming) and enter to win some memorabilia celebrating the film.

What’s Happening:

As part of Hulu Perks, fans can now enter for a chance to win a signed A Complete Unknown poster and Epiphone guitar.

poster and Epiphone guitar. The poster is signed by several members of the cast of the acclaimed Bob Dylan biopic: Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro.

The Epiphone Guitar, inspired by the Les Paul Custom played by Bob Dylan, also includes a case.

The sweepstakes is open now, and will run through August 4th, closing at 11:59 PM ET that day. You can enter once each day until then at the official site, here

is set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, and follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts — his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation — culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. A Complete Unknown is streaming now on Hulu, and you can find out what we thought of the film in our review, here.

