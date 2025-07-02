Fans of "A Complete Unknown" Can Enter to Win Guitar and Memorabilia Celebrating Acclaimed Film
Even though its a "Hulu Perks" sweepstakes, you do not need to have a subscription to enter.
Fans of Searchlight’s A Complete Unknown can head over to Hulu (where the film is currently streaming) and enter to win some memorabilia celebrating the film.
What’s Happening:
- As part of Hulu Perks, fans can now enter for a chance to win a signed A Complete Unknown poster and Epiphone guitar.
- The poster is signed by several members of the cast of the acclaimed Bob Dylan biopic: Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro.
- The Epiphone Guitar, inspired by the Les Paul Custom played by Bob Dylan, also includes a case.
- The sweepstakes is open now, and will run through August 4th, closing at 11:59 PM ET that day. You can enter once each day until then at the official site, here.
- Searchlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown is set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, and follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts — his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation — culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.
- A Complete Unknown is streaming now on Hulu, and you can find out what we thought of the film in our review, here.
Worth Noting:
- This contest, though part of Hulu Perks, is a “No Purchase Necessary" sweepstakes. As such, anyone can enter, regardless of Hulu subscription or not, at the official site. Full eligibility requirements can be found here.
- Hulu Perks is a fun program for subscribers that not only offers sweepstakes, but also discounts and benefits from a variety of services and events.
- As of press time, these include perks with Uber Eats, LG, Microsoft, and PureGreen among others, plus a number of other contests. You can see the full list over here.