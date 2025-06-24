The Walt Disney Archives Focuses on Searchlight Pictures Costumes and Props in New Video

Take a look at cinematic history from the likes of “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Poor Things,” and “The Menu.”

A new video takes a look at some of the notable costumes and props the Walt Disney Archives has in their collection from Searchlight Pictures’ impressive cinematic history.

What’s Happening:

The Searchlight Pictures YouTube video has released a new video titled “Welcome to the Searchlight Lounge!"

The description indicates there will be more installments in this series, reading “Welcome to the Searchlight Lounge! Here, we’ll showcase props, host special guests, and play some games."

In this kick off video for the Searchlight Lounge, host Juju Green sits down with Rick Lorentz from the Walt Disney Archives, who goes over a selection of props and costumes from Searchlight’s cinematic history.

The films with items discussed in this installment include Fantastic Mr. Fox , The Grand Budapest Hotel , Black Swan , Poor Things The Menu , and A Complete Unknown

Green also gets to try his hand at a special Searchlight claw machine that in turn gives him access to the "Searchlight Suite" - which is more of a closet, but a pretty cool one, packed with swag and merch from Searchlight films.

It's been a busy week for videos connected to the Walt Disney Archives.

What the Lounge Should Explore Next:

Given it looks like we’ll have more videos exploring Searchlight’s archives, there are plenty of options for what films could be focused on in upcoming installments. Some of them get some mentions or glimpses in the first video, including Little Miss Sunshine, Napoleon Dynamite and Juno. But my very favorite Searchlight film, and the one I’m hoping to see included in this series the most, is Ready or Not Ready or Not 2 is opening next year, I feel like there’s a very decent shot that we’ll see some costumes and props from that in the future… like say some game cards or a bloody wedding dress perhaps?