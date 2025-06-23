New Short Film Includes Exciting Glimpses of What’s Inside the Walt Disney Archives
“A Daring Journey into the Walt Disney Archives” uses a Pinocchio model to explore an important item’s path.
Disney has released a new short film giving fans an inside look at the Walt Disney Archives from the perspective of one of its many treasured objects.
What’s Happening:
- Released via YouTube and running just under five minutes, A Daring Journey into the Walt Disney Archives features a fanciful look at the path an object inside the Archives might go through by focusing on a Pinocchio animator’s model that was created for use during production of the classic 1940 film.
- A new post at D23.com goes into how the short came together, revealing Joanna Pratt (Director, Operations & Business Strategy, Walt Disney Archives) came up with the idea to focus on the Pinocchio model.
- As we see in the short, these days, an object of this sort isn’t just meticulously photographed, but also given a very modern form of documentation, as it’s 3D scanned at the Archives’ Digital Preservation lab.
- The short ends at Disney California Adventure, featuring an appearance by Theodore (Ted) Thomas, the son of Disney Legend Frank Thomas, who helped animate Pinocchio.
- The short was made in conjunction with the 55th anniversary of The Walt Disney Archives, which was founded on June 22, 1970.
Easter Eggs Galore:
- There are many fun Easter eggs included throughout the short as the camera whips through the Walt Disney Archives and other important items are glimpsed, including costumes worn by Julie Andrews in Mary Poppins and Kate Winslet in Titanic, First Order Stormtrooper armor from the Star Wars sequel trilogy and much more.
- Perhaps the best and funniest Easter egg though, in terms of making use of the warehouse-like setting – and a reference many will already be thinking of – is the Ark of the Covenant. However, this is not the prop built for Raiders of the Lost Ark but rather one with big Disney Parks history, since it’s the version that used to be seen in The Great Movie Ride at Hollywood Studios.
- The inclusion of something like the Titanic costume is a reminder that Disney now has items from 20th Century Studios (which is to say, the studio formerly known as 20th Century Fox) in the Walt Disney Archives. This begs the question of just how much can be found there alongside the iconic Disney items one might expect. Are there Alien and Predator costumes? Jeff Goldblum’s laptop from Independence Day? A John McClane tank top? The possibilities are endless!
