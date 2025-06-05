Release Date Revealed for “Ready or Not 2” as Production Wraps on the Horror Sequel
Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton prep for more bloody hijinks next April.
Production has wrapped on Ready or Not 2, with Searchlight using the occasion to also announce the film’s release date.
What’s Happening:
- Searchlight tweeted out the announcement alongside a photo of stars Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton, announcing “And cut! That’s a wrap on Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. In theaters April 10th, 2026."
- A sequel to 2019’s ridiculously fun comedic horror film, Ready or Not 2 has Weaving reprising her role from the original as Grace, who last we saw had survived a night of being hunted by her rich new in-laws as part of a satanic ritual that gave them their money and power.
- Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and screenwriters Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy are all returning for the film as well.
- Weaving is joined this time by two actors who worked with Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett on 2024’s Abigail, Newton and Kevin Durand. The cast also includes Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Shawn Hatosy, Nestor Carbonell and Olivia Cheng.
- On Instagram, Searchlight also posted a video of Weaving and Newton celebrating the end of production and date announcement..
But What’s the Deal with the Dress?!
- If you’re a Ready or Not fan, you instantly clocked that Weaving is back in the iconic wedding dress she wore for the entirety of that movie, as she spent the night following her wedding fighting for her life. By the end of that movie, the white dress was now soaked in blood, which appears to be the case again here… except why is she wearing that dress again?
- Is this one of those sequel’s that picks up the second the first began? It’s not impossible and it’s not like Weaving looks notably older, but it has been six years (and will be seven when the movie opens), so that feels unlikely.
- So what is occurring here? A dream sequence? Or does someone put Weaving back in that dress or a replica of it? (if we’re her, we’re hoping for the latter option, because if it’s the former, eww).
- For now, we don’t have any details on the plot to Ready or Not 2 and whether, say, Grace finds herself stalked by vengeful extended family members of the Le Domas or somehow runs afoul of more satanists - or maybe goes looking for them!? Guess we’ll get our answers in April…
