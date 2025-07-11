Join the Body-Swapping Shenanigans with “Freakier Friday” at the El Capitan Theatre
Tickets are now on sale to see “Freakier Friday” at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, which includes a double feature and other special screenings.
What’s Happening:
- Body-swapping shenanigans are about to happen again to Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, with the arrival of Freakier Friday in theaters on August 8th, 2025.
- Tickets are now on sale to see the much-anticipated sequel at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, where screenings will also include a DJ Dance Party before the movie.
- Before or after the film, you’ll be able to snap a picture at a themed photo op and see costumes and props from the movie.
- El Capitan guests will be among the first to see Freakier Friday with Thursday, August 7th screenings at 4:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
- A fan event screening will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 8th, with 3 different ticket packages:
- All Access Pack is $125 and includes Reserved Ticket, Priority Entry, Collectible Switch Popcorn Container with popcorn, Collectible Switch Drink Container with Fountain Drink, Freakier Friday Hat, Freakier Friday Tote and Event Credential
- Members Only Pack is $75 and includes Reserved ticket, Collectible Switch Popcorn Container with popcorn, Freakier Friday Tote, Fountain Drink and Event Credential
- General Ticket is $30 and includes Reserved ticket and Event Credential
- Marking the 22nd anniversary of Freaky Friday’s original theatrical release, the El Capitan Theatre will be hosting a special double feature where fans can see the 2003 film followed by the sequel.
- Tickets are $60 for this special offer and include all-you-can-eat popcorn and a fountain drink. Guests will receive a Freakier Friday friendship bracelet set and commemorative badge with lanyard with their ticket.
- Specialty concession items will be available for purchase for ticketed guests, while supplies last.
- Daily showtimes for Freakier Friday from August 8th-24th are as follows:
- 10:00 a.m.
- 1:00 p.m.
- 4:15 p.m.
- 7:30 p.m.
- 10:30 p.m.
- Tickets cost $22 for adults and $19 for children and seniors, and are available at ElCapitanTheatre.com and Fandango. A special Family Four Pack Ticket offer is available for $60.
- On select dates, the theater will host Sensory Inclusive screenings, Open Caption screenings and Spanish dubbed screenings.
- Freakier Friday is due out in theaters everywhere on August 8th, 2025.
Fridays Have Been Freaky for Decades:
- While Freakier Friday is obviously a sequel to the 2003 version of Freaky Friday with Lohan and Curtis, there have been many other iterations of the story before and since.
- The first came in 1976, which saw a young Jodie Foster swapping bodies with Barbara Harris. That was followed by a less-remembered TV adaptation on ABC in 1995, starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann.
- The most recent Freaky Friday adaptation had nothing to do with Lohan and Curtis, as Disney Channel produced a version in 2018 starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff.
- One of my favorite takes on the story is the 2020 Blumhouse film, Freaky, which sees high-school student Millie (played by Kathryn Newton) swap bodies with a serial killer (played by Vince Vaughn).
