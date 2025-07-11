Join the Body-Swapping Shenanigans with “Freakier Friday” at the El Capitan Theatre

Tickets are now on sale to see “Freakier Friday” at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, which includes a double feature and other special screenings.

Don’t freak out, as tickets have gone on sale for Freakier Friday, the sequel to the fan-favorite 2003 film, Freaky Friday. Also now available are tickets to see the film at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

Body-swapping shenanigans are about to happen again to Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, with the arrival of Freakier Friday in theaters on August 8th, 2025.

Tickets are now on sale to see the much-anticipated sequel at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, where screenings will also include a DJ Dance Party before the movie.

Before or after the film, you’ll be able to snap a picture at a themed photo op and see costumes and props from the movie.

El Capitan guests will be among the first to see Freakier Friday with Thursday, August 7th screenings at 4:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

A fan event screening will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 8th, with 3 different ticket packages: All Access Pack is $125 and includes Reserved Ticket, Priority Entry, Collectible Switch Popcorn Container with popcorn, Collectible Switch Drink Container with Fountain Drink, Freakier Friday Hat, Freakier Friday Tote and Event Credential Members Only Pack is $75 and includes Reserved ticket, Collectible Switch Popcorn Container with popcorn, Freakier Friday Tote, Fountain Drink and Event Credential General Ticket is $30 and includes Reserved ticket and Event Credential

Marking the 22nd anniversary of Freaky Friday ’s original theatrical release, the El Capitan Theatre will be hosting a special double feature

Marking the 22nd anniversary of Freaky Friday's original theatrical release, the El Capitan Theatre will be hosting a special double feature. Tickets are $60 for this special offer and include all-you-can-eat popcorn and a fountain drink. Guests will receive a Freakier Friday friendship bracelet set and commemorative badge with lanyard with their ticket.

friendship bracelet set and commemorative badge with lanyard with their ticket. Specialty concession items will be available for purchase for ticketed guests, while supplies last.

Daily showtimes for Freakier Friday from August 8th-24th are as follows: 10:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. 4:15 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 10:30 p.m.

from August 8th-24th are as follows: Tickets cost $22 for adults and $19 for children and seniors, and are available at ElCapitanTheatre.com Fandango

On select dates, the theater will host Sensory Inclusive screenings, Open Caption screenings and Spanish dubbed screenings.

Freakier Friday is due out in theaters everywhere on August 8th, 2025.

Fridays Have Been Freaky for Decades:

While Freakier Friday is obviously a sequel to the 2003 version of Freaky Friday with Lohan and Curtis, there have been many other iterations of the story before and since.

The first came in 1976, which saw a young Jodie Foster swapping bodies with Barbara Harris. That was followed by a less-remembered TV adaptation on ABC.

The most recent Freaky Friday adaptation had nothing to do with Lohan and Curtis, as Disney Channel

One of my favorite takes on the story is the 2020 Blumhouse film, Freaky, which sees high-school student Millie (played by Kathryn Newton) swap bodies with a serial killer (played by Vince Vaughn).