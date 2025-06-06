The Second “Freakier Friday” Trailer Offers Up More Story Details
It’s a reverse Parent Trap!
Are you ready for the freaquel? Because the second trailer for Freakier Friday has arrived.
What’s Happening:
- The second trailer for Freakier Friday has been released, revealing a bit more about the storyline of the sequel to the 2003 incarnation of Freaky Friday.
- As established in the first trailer, this time there is a four-way body swap occurring, with Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and her daughter, Harper (Julia Butters) swapping bodies, while Anna’s mom, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) switches places with Lily (Sophia Hammons) - the soon to be stepdaughter to Anna.
- As we learn in this new trailer, neither Lily or Harper want the marriage between Anna and Lily’s dad, Eric (Manny Jacinto) to take place - and realize they can try to use the body swap to sabotage the wedding, in what looks to be a sort of reverse Parent Trap plan.
- In addition, Disney also released a new poster for Freakier Friday.
Things Are Gonna Get a Little Frequel
- How amazing is the tagline “Prepare for the Freaquel?" Honestly, Frequel is such a great word, it almost makes me wish they’d called the movie Frequel Friday or such.
- Then again, that might feel a little too reminiscent of Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, which might be the best sequel title ever. That being the case, probably best to just use “frequel" as a tagline, not the actual title. But I’m just glad it got included regardless.
- Freakier Friday opens in theaters on August 8.
