The Second “Freakier Friday” Trailer Offers Up More Story Details

It’s a reverse Parent Trap!
Are you ready for the freaquel? Because the second trailer for Freakier Friday has arrived.

What’s Happening:

  • The second trailer for Freakier Friday has been released, revealing a bit more about the storyline of the sequel to the 2003 incarnation of Freaky Friday.
  • As established in the first trailer, this time there is a four-way body swap occurring, with Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and her daughter, Harper (Julia Butters) swapping bodies, while Anna’s mom, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) switches places with Lily (Sophia Hammons) - the soon to be stepdaughter to Anna.

  • As we learn in this new trailer, neither Lily or Harper want the marriage between Anna and Lily’s dad, Eric (Manny Jacinto) to take place - and realize they can try to use the body swap to sabotage the wedding, in what looks to be a sort of reverse Parent Trap plan.
  • In addition, Disney also released a new poster for Freakier Friday.

Things Are Gonna Get a Little Frequel

  • How amazing is the tagline “Prepare for the Freaquel?" Honestly, Frequel is such a great word, it almost makes me wish they’d called the movie Frequel Friday or such.
  • Then again, that might feel a little too reminiscent of Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, which might be the best sequel title ever. That being the case, probably best to just use “frequel" as a tagline, not the actual title. But I’m just glad it got included regardless.
  • Freakier Friday opens in theaters on August 8.

Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
