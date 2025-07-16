"Freakier Friday" Cast Brings the Nostalgia with a Pink Slip Performance at Disneyland
The fictional band from the 2003 film reunites to promote the upcoming sequel.
Disney released a video promoting Freakier Friday, featuring a special performance from the fictional band Pink Slip at Disneyland Park.
What’s Happening:
- A reunion of the band Pink Slip from the 2003 Freaky Friday took place at Disneyland Park as part of the marketing for the new sequel, Freakier Friday.
- The band took the stage at Tomorrowland Terrace to perform for fans.
- Meanwhile, Disney Legend Jamie Lee Curtis as well as Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Chad Michael Murray were in attendance at the event, generating excitement for the film.
- Freakier Friday, directed by Nisha Ganatra, continues the story of Tess and Anna Coleman, played by Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, respectively. The sequel will explore new family dynamics as Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter.
- This movie ups the ante with a four way swap between Anna (mother) and Harper (daughter), as well as Tess (Anna’s mother) and Lily (Anna’s soon-to-be stepdaughter)
- The “original" Freaky Friday released in 2003 grossed over $160 million worldwide.
- The sequel's title, Freakier Friday was revealed in June 2024.
Freaky Fun:
- In other Pink Slip news, their song “Take Me Away" is now streaming:
- Freakier Friday is getting on the movie theater novelties trend with a unique “body-swapped" soda and popcorn combo you’ll need to see to believe.
More Freakier Friday News:
- The Second “Freakier Friday" Trailer Offers Up More Story Details
- Prepare for “Freakier Friday" by Revisiting “Freaky Friday" on ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney"
- Body-Swapping "Freakier Friday" Popcorn and Drink Containers Headed to Marcus Theatres
- Pink Slip Reunites for New Version of “Take Me Away" for the “Freakier Friday" Soundtrack
- Join the Body-Swapping Shenanigans with “Freakier Friday" at the El Capitan Theatre
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com