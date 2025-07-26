"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Takes In Big Numbers In Preview Screenings, Promising Big Box Office Weekend
It's the biggest preview Box Office take since another Marvel film a year ago.
Though it technically only released today, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is already pulling in big box office numbers based on Thursday’s preview screenings alone.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel’s new movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is already hitting huge numbers, launching Marvel’s first family into orbit in previews alone with the biggest preview gross since Deadpool & Wolverine last year.
- The movie, directed by Matt Shakman, took in $24.4 million in Thursday previews, marking the biggest preview gross this year - coming in ahead of DC’s Superman.
- The news also comes as Disney has become the first studio to cross the $3 billion mark in global ticket sales, expecting to cross that threshold and then some with this weekend’s premiere.
- This also means that Marvel holds three of the top five preview grosses of the year, though Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* took in half of what The Fantastic Four: First Steps did.
- The movie is expected to open to big numbers, looking at a North American opening somewhere between $100 and $110 Million, but great reviews and growing scores from early audiences could see the opening number grow higher than anticipated.
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps is already garnering plenty of praise, many citing its retro-modern 60’s style as an element that is shaking up “superhero fatigue" at the box office. In the movie, we follow scientific genius Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), who leads a space expedition with his wife, Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby); her brother, Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn); and piloted by their good friend Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). When their rocket ship encounters a cosmic storm, it alters their DNA, returning them to Earth with superpowers. Now, we see them again after they have returned and become worldwide heroes, when they have to return to space after Earth is threatened by Galactus and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).
- You can find out what we thought of the new movie in our review here. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters everywhere.
