Disney Animation Makes Hissstory with the New "Zootopia 2" Trailer

The trailer promises an action packed chase to find a mysterious snake.

It's about to get wild! Disney has officially announced a new trailer for Zootopia 2, arriving in theaters November 26!

What’s Happening:

Zootopia 2 is arriving November 26th and a brand-new trailer gives us a sneak peek at what our favorite bunny and fox duo have been up to.

Detectives Judy Hopps (a rabbit) and Nick Wilde (a fox) return as partners in the Zootopia Police Department.

Their partnership doesn’t seem to be going as smoothly as they expected. Chief Bogo has ordered them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling sessions led by a hyper vigilant koala, Dr. Fuzzby.

The arrival of a venomous snake named Gary De’Snake, a creature that hasn’t been seen in Zootopia in a long time, disrupts the mammal metropolis.

To crack the case, Judy and Nick go undercover and explore new regions of Zootopia, introducing different animals, including reptiles and marine mammals like pinnipeds and cetaceans, expanding the world beyond the all-mammal cast of the original.

Unfortunately for them, the case is a “make or break" assignment and failure will mean their partnership will be split up.

The trailer promises more thrilling chase scenes and hilarious moments, and we are happy to see many familiar faces including Flash the sloth, Mr. Big, and the pop star Gazelle

What They’re Saying:

Jared Bush, Director and Chief Creative Officer for Walt Disney Animation Studios: “It’s been an absolute joy to reteam with so many actors who made the first film so special, and so exciting to expand the world with our phenomenal new cast members. I can’t wait for audiences to see what other surprises we have in store in this brand-new adventure."

A Familiar Herd of Voices:

Bringing the returning characters to life are a host of returning cast members who join Ginnifer Goodwin (voice of Judy Hopps), Jason Bateman (voice of Nick Wilde) and Shakira (voice of Gazelle):

Idris Elba (voice of Chief Bogo)

Bonnie Hunt (voice of Bonnie Hopps)

Don Lake (voice of Stu Hopps)

Nate Torrence (voice of Clawhauser)

Jenny Slate (voice of Bellwether)

Alan Tudyk (voice of Duke Weaselton)

Maurice LaMarche (voice of Mr. Big)

Leah Latham (voice of Fru Fru)

Josh Dallas (voice of Frantic Pig)

Tommy Chong (voice of Yax)

Mark "Rhino" Smith (voice of Officer McHorn)

Raymond Persi (voice of Flash)

About Zootopia:

The original Zootopia, released in 2016, was a massive critical and commercial success. Here are some fun facts about the film that made us all fall in love with the bustling metropolis and its inhabitants:

Originally, the story was set to revolve around Nick Wilde, the cynical con artist fox. However, during production, the creative team decided to shift the focus to the optimistic and determined Judy Hopps.

The animators went to incredible lengths to create a realistic and immersive world. They spent 18 months studying animal movements and behaviors, and a single giraffe in the film had over nine million individual hairs!

The film is packed with clever animal-themed puns and parodies of real-world brands, such as "Pawpsicle," "Hoof Locker," and "Zoogle Photos."

Beyond the humor and action, Zootopia explores complex themes of prejudice, stereotyping, and the importance of looking beyond appearances. It’s a film that resonates with audiences of all ages.

The film's incredible storytelling, animation, and music earned it numerous awards, including the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

