New Animated Window Featuring Newer Disney Classic Appears at Disneyland Just In Time for 70th Anniversary Celebration
And it's just in time for the sequel to the film too!
Similar to what happened for the 60th anniversary, a new animated window has debuted at Main Street USA’s Emporium at Disneyland just in time for the big 70th celebration today.
What’s Happening:
- Starting today, Disneyland’s actual 70th anniversary, guests visiting the park will be able to see a brand-new animated window display on Main Street U.S.A.
- This new display features animated figures themed to the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Zootopia, depicting Judy Hopps chasing Duke Weaselton through Little Rodentia - as seen in the movie.
- This new animated window scene can be found at the Emporium on Main Street USA in the park, replacing the window that once featured animated moments from Cinderella.
- You can take a look at Imagineers putting the final touches on the window, along with what guests will see in the window, in our video below.
- Zootopia debuted in 2016 and immediately resonated with the audience, becoming one of the most successful animated films on record. It even spawned a Disney+ original series, Zootopia+, and Zootopia 2 is set to debut later this year.
- This addition comes on the day of the 70th anniversary of the park, July 17th 2025. The park has been celebrating this milestone since May, but there are already new things happening that have launched today.
- Along with the new window, we’ve also already seen the addition of “The Last Verse" of “it’s a small world" into the popular new nighttime show, Tapestry of Happiness, which takes place on the “it’s a small world" facade in Fantasyland.
- The Last Verse and those who penned the original tune, Richard and Robert Sherman, are celebrated with a new exhibit inside the Main Street Cinema.
- Elsewhere on Main Street USA, the Main Street Opera House will also see the official debut of the new Walt Disney - A Magical Life attraction, which features the first Audio Animatronics figure of Walt Disney himself.
