"The Last Verse" of "it's a small world" Appears in Unexpected (Yet Unsurprising) Location During Disneyland's 70th Anniversary Celebration

Many Disney fans have been waiting for The Last Verse of “it’s a small world" to land in the classic attraction, but fans can also hear the new addition to the iconic song in one of the nighttime shows for the 70th anniversary of Disneyland as well.

What’s Happening:

Today is the day that fans of “it’s a small world" have been waiting for as “The Last Verse" - a literal last verse of the iconic song penned by original songwriter Richard Sherman before his passing - debuts at Disneyland on this, the 70th anniversary of the park.

However, that is not the only place this new addition has debuted.

As part of the 70th celebration, the park recently debuted a new nighttime show on the facade of “it’s a small world" at the park, the Tapestry of Happiness.

This show, largely using projection technology and lighting, celebrates the history and legacy of the park across the facade of the attraction. Using well-known music from attractions as well as classic films, many Disneyland icons are brought to life during the show.

Now, this show - already a favorite amongst fans during the celebration - has been updated to include an upbeat version of The Last Verse, alongside the Jonas Brothers-sung anthem of the 70th anniversary, "Celebrate Happy"

Check out the new addition in our video below.

The Last Verse is also going to be featured in “it’s a small world" starting today at Disneyland, but also at Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World

The Tapestry of Happiness is only one part of the fun of the 70th celebration, which brings the night to life alongside the return of the Paint the Night parade at Disneyland and a brand-new World of Color Disney California Adventure

You can check out the full version of the updated Tapestry of Happiness below. To see it and the rest of the fun of the Disneyland 70th celebration continuing through next summer, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel