Bradley Cooper’s "Is This Thing On?" to Close the 2025 New York Film Festival

Searchlight Pictures has announced that Is This Thing On?, the new feature directed by Bradley Cooper and starring Will Arnett and Laura Dern, has been selected as the Closing Night film of the 63rd New York Film Festival.

Presented by Film at Lincoln Center in partnership with Rolex, this year’s New York Film Festival runs from September 26th through October 13th. The selection marks Cooper’s return to the festival following the NYFF61 Spotlight Gala premiere of Maestro .

. In Is This Thing On? , Will Arnett and Laura Dern play Alex and Tess Novak, a couple navigating an amicable separation after years of marriage and parenting two young sons. As they each come to terms with midlife upheaval, Alex embarks on an unexpected journey into the world of stand-up comedy in New York’s West Village. The film blends humor and emotional insight in what the festival describes as “a fond tribute to New York City’s comedy scene" and “a modern-day comedy of remarriage."

The screenplay, penned by Cooper, Arnett, and Mark Chappell, is inspired by the true story of British comedian John Bishop. Cooper also stars in the film and produces it through his Lea Pictures banner alongside Arnett and Kris Thykier. The production is a collaboration between Searchlight Pictures, Lea Pictures, and Archery Pictures.

The ensemble cast includes Andra Day, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds, Sean Hayes, Peyton Manning, and Amy Sedaris, with appearances by real-life New York stand-up performers such as Chloe Radcliffe, Reggie Conquest, and Jordan Jensen.

The world premiere will take place on Friday, October 10th, at Alice Tully Hall, with Cooper and members of the cast in attendance.

Single tickets for NYFF63 go on sale to the general public starting September 18th at noon ET, with advance access available to Film at Lincoln Center members and pass holders. Premium ticket packages that include access to Is This Thing On? and other high-profile screenings are currently available. Visit filmlinc.org/nyff

