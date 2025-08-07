"Rocky Horror" 50th Academy Screening Features Tim Curry and Lou Adler

The ultimate cult classic gets a one-night-only celebration at the David Geffen Theater with its legendary star and producer.

The Academy Museum is getting ready to do the "Time Warp" again, announcing a massive one-night-only event to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the ultimate cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

What’s Happening:

Join a full-blown audience participation and shadow cast experience for this one-night-only 50th-anniversary program at the David Geffen Theater.

The Master himself, Tim Curry, will be in attendance, along with legendary producer Lou Adler and the iconic LA-based shadow cast, Sins O’ The Flesh.

This is the full Rocky Horror experience. Get ready to shout, dance, and throw things at the screen (the right things, at the right time). Prop kits will be sold in the lobby before the show.

The madness unfolds on Friday, September 26, 2025, at 7:30 pm PT.

The event is currently sold out. However, a standby line will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis for any seats that become available. Admission is not guaranteed, so get there early and keep your fingers crossed!

A Film Phenomenon Unlike Any Other

Beyond the one-night celebration, the legacy of Rocky Horror is a story of unprecedented fan devotion.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show was initially a critical and commercial failure upon its release in 1975. It found its audience a year later at the Waverly Theater in Greenwich Village, where midnight screenings began the tradition of audience participation.

The phenomenon evolved with the introduction of "shadow casts"—troupes of fans who act out the entire film in costume below the screen. The LA-based Sins O' The Flesh, who will be at the anniversary event, have been performing weekly at the Nuart Theatre since 1986.

Based on the 1973 stage musical The Rocky Horror Show by Richard O'Brien (who also plays Riff Raff), the film follows the newly engaged Brad Majors (Barry Bostwick) and Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon) as their car breaks down on a dark and stormy night. Seeking help, they stumble upon the castle of the eccentric, pansexual alien scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), beginning a night of seduction, rock and roll, and murder they'll never forget.

Thanks to its continuous midnight screenings in theaters around the world for nearly five decades, The Rocky Horror Picture Show holds the record for the longest-running theatrical release in film history.

Guest Lou Adler is a legendary record and film producer known for his work with artists like The Mamas & the Papas and Carole King, as well as producing Rocky Horror. His vision helped shepherd the film from a quirky British musical into a global cultural institution.

