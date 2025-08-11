20th Century's "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" Set to Premiere at New York Film Festival
The movie stars acclaimed actor Jeremy Allen White as the Boss himself.
The upcoming film from 20th Century Studios starring acclaimed actor Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, is set to debut at the 63rd New York Film Festival.
What’s Happening:
- The 20th Century Studios release, Scott Cooper’s Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, is set to premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival as the Spotlight Gala Selection.
- At the premiere presentation on Sunday, September 28th, Cooper and cast members Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong, and Odessa Young will be in attendance, along with Bruce Springsteen.
- Presented by Film at Lincoln Center in partnership with Rolex, the 63rd New York Film Festival will take place from September 26th through October 13th.
- In the film, Jeremy Allen White (FX’s The Bear) inhabits a legend and lays bare his beating heart in this graceful, exceptionally moving film about a very specific part of peerless American rock icon Bruce Springsteen’s life.
- Scott Cooper’s Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, adapted from Warren Zanes’s 2023 best-selling chronicle of the same title, is set at an early-’80s crossroads in Springsteen’s career when, still negotiating the transformative waves of his rising fame, he crafted the intensely personal acoustic songs that would become his mythic album Nebraska - at the same time that he was recording the demos for Born in the U.S.A., which would catapult him to global superstardom.
- This biographical drama focuses on Springsteen’s songwriting, while never shying away from the realities of his familial traumas and personal depression.
- It’s more than just a tour de force for its incandescent star; it's a reminder that the reason we love this seemingly larger-than-life hero is because he’s always been palpably human. Featuring a superior supporting cast, including Jeremy Strong (as Springsteen’s longtime manager and co-producer Jon Landau), Stephen Graham and Gaby Hoffmann (as Bruce’s parents), Paul Walter Hauser, David Krumholtz, and Odessa Young. The film is produced by Cooper, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson, and Scott Stuber. Tracey Landon and Zanes executive produce. A 20th Century Studios release.
- Scott Cooper is a director, writer, and actor known for his gritty, character-driven dramas that explore themes of redemption, violence, and American history. His directorial debut, Crazy Heart (2009), earned several award nominations and wins, including an Academy Award for best actor for Jeff Bridges. Additional critically acclaimed works include Out of the Furnace (2013), Black Mass (2015), and Hostiles (2017).
What They’re Saying:
- Director Scott Cooper: “The New York Film Festival has always felt like a spiritual home for the kind of cinema I believe in. To now arrive with a film about Bruce Springsteen—an artist whose music shaped not just a country but my own sense of storytelling—is something I could never have imagined. Getting to know Bruce, to explore his world and his spirit, has been one of the most profound creative experiences of my life. To share that experience with New York audiences, in a city that defines artistic possibility, is both an honor and a responsibility I hold with deep gratitude."
- Dennis Lim, Artistic Director, New York Film Festival: “Taking its cue from the stark majesty of Bruce Springsteen’s classic album Nebraska, Scott Cooper’s Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere has an intimacy and immediacy that eludes most film biographies. Anchored by Jeremy Allen White’s revelatory performance, this year’s Spotlight Gala selection is a fitting tribute to a living legend."
From The Bear to The Boss:
- Jeremy Allen White’s breakout role came as Phillip “Lip" Gallagher on the long-running Showtime series Shameless, which aired from 2011 to 2021.
- It was 2022’s The Bear on FX that White’s Carmen “Carmy" Berzatto, a talented young chef who returns home to run his family's sandwich shop in Chicago, that thrust him into the forefront of the conversation, earning three Golden Globes, Two Emmys, Two Critics’ Choice TV awards, and Two Screen Actor’s Guild awards.
- In Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, White takes on a significant role by embodying the legendary Bruce Springsteen during a pivotal moment in the musician's career.
- This role marks another major step in his career, showcasing his versatility and depth as an actor. With this performance, White continues to expand his range by taking on challenging and diverse characters.
