“Cruel Summer” Returns from Cancelation as Third Season Enters Development with Returning Star Olivia Holt

The anthology series was canceled by Freeform in December 2023, but might just be making a comeback…

In an intriguing turn of events, Cruel Summer, which lasted for two seasons at Freeform before being canceled, is reportedly coming back for a third season, and it will no longer be an anthology series.

What’s Happening:

TheWrap reports Hulu is considering reviving Cruel Summer, even after the series was canceled back in December 2023.

If greenlit, the mystery series would see Season 1 star Olivia Holt reprise her role as Kate Wallis.

Holt starred in the first season of the show, which then pivoted to an anthology series for its second season, with an entirely new cast.

This move would see the show ditch its anthology status by bringing back the in-demand actress from its first season.

Both seasons of Cruel Summer followed mysteries surrounding two teenage girls in the '90s, which unraveled in three different semi-distant timelines.

followed mysteries surrounding two teenage girls in the ’90s, which unraveled in three different semi-distant timelines. Season 1 centered on the twisted relationship between Kate and Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) when Kate disappears without a trace, while Season 2 starred Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood as best friends whose ride-or-die bond is disrupted by a tragedy involving their friend and romantic interest.

Holt has gone on to make a name for herself in horror movies, recently starring in Totally Killer and Heart Eyes. She's also dabbled in the world of Marvel with Runaways and Cloak & Dagger.

Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple would return as executive producers via Iron Ocean, while Cori Uchida and Adam Lash have been tapped as showrunners and executive producers.

It’s a Cruel Summer After All:

As Alex explains in his review of the first season, Cruel Summer, while geared towards a teen audience, also heavily appealed to adults – including this author. The 1990s nostalgia mixed with well-paced and intriguing mysteries made for two very interesting seasons of TV.

, while geared towards a teen audience, also heavily appealed to adults – including this author. The 1990s nostalgia mixed with well-paced and intriguing mysteries made for two very interesting seasons of TV. I for one was quite disappointed when the show was canceled after just two seasons. Especially with the anthology format, the storytelling possibilities were pretty endless.

On that note, if the show does return, it will be interesting to see how they handle the shift away from anthology.

