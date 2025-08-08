“Cruel Summer” Returns from Cancelation as Third Season Enters Development with Returning Star Olivia Holt

The anthology series was canceled by Freeform in December 2023, but might just be making a comeback…
In an intriguing turn of events, Cruel Summer, which lasted for two seasons at Freeform before being canceled, is reportedly coming back for a third season, and it will no longer be an anthology series.

What’s Happening:

  • TheWrap reports that Hulu and Freeform are currently developing a third season of Cruel Summer, even after the series was canceled back in December 2023.
  • If greenlit, the mystery series would see Season 1 star Olivia Holt reprise her role as Kate Wallis.
  • Holt starred in the first season of the show, which then pivoted to an anthology series for its second season, with an entirely new cast.
  • This move would see the show ditch its anthology status by bringing back the in-demand actress from its first season.
  • Both seasons Cruel Summer followed mysteries surrounding two teenage girls in the ’90s, which unraveled in three different semi-distant timelines.
  • Season 1 centered on the twisted relationship between Kate and Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) when Kate disappears without a trace, while Season 2 starred Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood as best friends whose ride-or-die bond is disrupted by a tragedy involving their friend and romantic interest.
  • Holt has gone on to make a name for herself in horror movies, recently starring in Totally Killer and Heart Eyes. She’s also dabbled in the world of Marvel by starring in Runaways and Cloak & Dagger.
  • Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple would return as executive producers via Iron Ocean, while Cori Uchida and Adam Lash have been tapped as showrunners and executive producers.

It’s a Cruel Summer After All:

  • As Alex explains in his review of the first season, Cruel Summer, while geared towards a teen audience, also heavily appealed to adults – including this author. The 1990s nostalgia mixed with well-paced and intriguing mysteries made for two very interesting seasons of TV.
  • I for one was quite disappointed when the show was canceled after just two seasons. Especially with the anthology format, the storytelling possibilities were pretty endless.
  • On that note, if the show does return, it will be interesting to see how they handle the shift away from anthology.
  • For more on Cruel Summer, check out our interview with the cast of Season 2.

