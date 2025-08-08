Disney Jr. Unveils Upcoming Series, Shorts and More at the Disney Jr. Let's Play! Event

Highlights include new series based around “Cars” and The Avengers, alongside plenty of returning favorites.

During the Disney Jr. Let’s Play! event at Disney California Adventure, Disney Jr. has revealed their upcoming slate of new original series, specials and shorts, alongside some returning franchises.

What’s Happening:

Following a record-breaking year for the preschoolers’ network, Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis unveiled what’s to come from Disney Jr. today at the Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Event.

In addition to a new series based on the world of Cars, the Avengers will also get their first-ever preschool series with Marvel ’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends.

Let’s take a look at all the announcements made today:

New Series, Specials and Shorts

Cars: Lightning Racers

Cars: Lightning Racers follows Lightning McQueen as he gears up for all-new adventures in Radiator Springs alongside his hilarious best friend Mater and new friends thrill-seeking drag car Pipes and mud-loving monster truck Miles.

follows Lightning McQueen as he gears up for all-new adventures in Radiator Springs alongside his hilarious best friend Mater and new friends thrill-seeking drag car Pipes and mud-loving monster truck Miles. Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy will both return to reprise their respective roles as Lightning McQueen and Mater.

Also set to reprise their roles are Tony Shalhoub as Luigi, Cheech Marin as Ramone, Bob Peterson as Chick Hicks and John Ratzenberger as Mack.

Leah Lewis ( Elemental Marvel Rivals video game) and Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary

video game) and Sheryl Lee Ralph ( The new series from Disney Television Animation will debut in 2027 on Disney Jr. and Disney+

Marvel’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends

Evolving from the new Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends series (premiering August 11th on Disney Jr., next day on Disney+), Marvel’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends introduces kid versions of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: Iron Man (Tony Stark), Captain America (Steve Rogers), Hulk (Bruce Banner), Black Panther (T’Challa), Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff) and Thor. Together, the young Avengers strive to be their best selves while facing off against classic Super Baddies.

series (premiering August 11th on Disney Jr., next day on Disney+), introduces kid versions of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: Iron Man (Tony Stark), Captain America (Steve Rogers), Hulk (Bruce Banner), Black Panther (T’Challa), Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff) and Thor. Together, the young Avengers strive to be their best selves while facing off against classic Super Baddies. The new series from Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons will debut in 2027 on Disney Jr. and Disney+.

Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up!

Two new 22-minute specials will bring the two superhero shows together, with the first special set to debut October 16th on Disney Jr. and the next day on Disney+.

A first-look image was shared, which sees Iron Man and the Avengers joining Spidey to stop Ultron and Green Goblin from taking control of the city’s devices.

A second Halloween-themed special will premiere Fall 2026.

Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Halloween

These new sing-along stop-motion music videos feature Mickey, Minnie and the gang as they get into the Halloween mood.

Debuts September 29th on Disney Jr. and October 2nd on Disney+.

Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Christmas

These sing-along stop-motion music videos feature Mickey, Minnie and the gang as they get into the holiday spirit.

Debuts this December on Disney Jr., then Disney+.

Returning Series

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+

Following the launch of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ , the continuation of the beloved series will continue with the announcement of a second and third season.

, the continuation of the beloved series will continue with the announcement of a second and third season. Season 2 will debut in 2027, with Season 3 set to follow in 2028.

The first 10 episodes of Season 1 are currently streaming on Disney+, with additional episodes set to debut this fall.

SuperKitties

An exclusive first look at Season 3 of SuperKitties was unveiled today, which will premiere September 22nd on Disney Jr. and October 1st on Disney+.

SuperKitties is an adorable and action-packed series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy — who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and “pawesome" place.

is an adorable and action-packed series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy — who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and “pawesome" place. Season 3 introduces the new “Su-Purr Wild" story arc in which the SuperKitties travel into the Kittydale Wild Jungle to adventure with their wildcat friend, Willa, and new jungle critters.

Casting News

Sofia the First: Royal Magic

Sofia the First is returning to Disney Jr. with an all-new series in 2026, which will see Ariel Winter ( Modern Family reprise her titular role

A number of other returning cast members from the original series will also be back, including: Wayne Brady ( Let’s Make A Deal ) as Clover Tim Gunn ( Project Runway ) as Baileywick Eric Stonestreet ( Modern Family ) as Minimus Sara Ramirez ( Grey’s Anatomy Travis Willingham ( The Legend of Vox Machina ) as King Roland

Sofia the First: Royal Magic follows Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.

Hey A.J.!

Inspired by former Super Bowl champion and children's book author Martellus Bennett, the upcoming new family comedy series Hey A.J.! is a whimsical and music-filled family comedy about an imaginative young girl who, along with her stuffed bunny sidekick, uses her big imagination to make ordinary life moments extraordinary.

is a whimsical and music-filled family comedy about an imaginative young girl who, along with her stuffed bunny sidekick, uses her big imagination to make ordinary life moments extraordinary. Amari McCoy ( Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends

Rounding out the cast is: Juliet Donenfeld ( Star Wars : Young Jedi Adventures Innocent Ekakitie ( Bunk’d David Mitchell ( Phineas and Ferb

Pop superstar and GRAMMY Award winner Meghan Trainor will recur as A.J.’s best friend Jessie’s mom when the series debuts in 2026.

Premiere Dates

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid

The new 22-minute special Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid: The Glow Crystals will debut August 22nd on Disney Jr. and Disney+, and will air in rotation as part of Disney Jr.’s World Princess Week programming line-up (August 24th-30th).

will debut August 22nd on Disney Jr. and Disney+, and will air in rotation as part of Disney Jr.’s World Princess Week programming line-up (August 24th-30th). It follows Ariel as she and her friends use their special gifts to rescue her family after a glitch in Ursula’s crystal ball sends her, Triton and Sebastian into a mystical cavern.

Firebuds

The third season of Firebuds will make its debut September 15th on Disney Jr. and October 29th on Disney+.

will make its debut September 15th on Disney Jr. and October 29th on Disney+. The series follows a team of young kids who are the children of first responders, living in the fantastical world of Gearbox Grove and Motopolis, where humans and their talking vehicle sidekicks work and play together.

Season 3 introduces a new “Aquabuds" story arc and finds the Firebuds crew back with some new friends and equipped with new gear to use in daring water rescues.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventure

The anticipated third season will debut this Fall. Set 200 years before The Phantom Menace , during the High Republic era, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

, during the High Republic era, follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. Season 3 follows the young Jedi as they delve into the world of droid care, befriending a droid shop owner named Dotti and three new droids: Beepers, Dozer and Gigi.

Be sure to follow along with us here at Laughing Place for continuing coverage of Disney Jr. Let’s Play!